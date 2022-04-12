Mobile Accelerator Market Size to Grow by USD 6.56 Bn|40% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Mobile Accelerator Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

F5 Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Volaris Group Inc.

Yottaa Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Equinix Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for mobile accelerators. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Rising internet and smartphone penetration would aid the growth of the mobile accelerator market in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Russia, and Brazil are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Mobile Accelerator Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The cloud deployment segment's mobile accelerator market share will expand significantly. A cloud-based accelerator platform has a number of advantages, including lowering operating costs through enhanced standardization and application rationalization, enabling seamless and safe cloud app and service launches, and so on. During the projected period, the mobile accelerator market will be driven by such cloud deployment benefits.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary forces supporting the mobile accelerator market's growth is the growing desire to eliminate complications in mobile application development. Another element driving market expansion is the increasing use of mobile analytics technologies. However, the complexity of IT systems and latency issues are some of the challenges limiting the growth of the mobile accelerator industry.

Mobile Accelerator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Ascom Holding AG, F5 Networks Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Volaris Group Inc., Yottaa Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Equinix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

