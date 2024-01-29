Mobile AI Market to grow by USD 39.91 billion between 2023 to 2028, Globally at 26.78% CAGR - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile AI market is estimated to grow by USD 39.91 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% with a YOY growth rate of 26.33% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile AI Market 2024-2028

Technavio has segmented based on Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Application (Smartphones, Automobiles, Robotics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software segment in mobile devices encompasses crucial components enhancing device performance and intelligence. Natural Language Processing (NLP) software enables AI to understand human speech, while machine learning algorithms facilitate learning from user behavior for personalized experiences. Computer vision software processes visual data, improving overall device intelligence and performance.

By geography, the mobile AI market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to rapid advanced technology implementation. Strong wired and wireless communication infrastructure, high Internet penetration, and a well-developed IoT device ecosystem are fostering AI for IoT development. Major US smartphone OEMs like Apple and Google are heavily investing in R&D for innovative products. Apple's AI chip implementation in flagship smartphones is expected to drive AI chip adoption in other IoT devices.

Increasing smartphone penetration is notably driving growth. Advancements in wired and wireless communication tech and infrastructure are fueling global smartphone adoption. Projections indicate 4 billion users by 2025. This rise in smartphone use has increased smartphone Internet users to 62% in 2021, driving global mobile data traffic. The popularity of social platforms like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Snapchat is integrating human-machine interface (HMI) tech like AI, voice recognition, facial recognition, and gesture recognition into smartphones.

Increasing demand for edge computing in IoT is an emerging trend shaping the growth.

Inadequate availability of AI experts is a significant challenge hindering growth.

Mobile AI: Key Benefits

Mobile AI offers numerous benefits such as improved Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities on mobile devices, better Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP) in mobile applications, enhanced Virtual Assistants, advanced Speech and Image Recognition, efficient Chatbots, deeper learning with Neural Networks, optimized mobile processors, Edge Computing, secure mobile operating systems, advanced mobile sensors, Gesture Recognition, improved mobile security, enhanced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, Cloud Computing integration, better mobile analytics, enhanced mobile user experience (UX), streamlined mobile app development, improved Human-Machine Interaction, context-aware computing, mobile edge AI, and mobile cognitive services.

What are the key data covered in this Mobile AI Market report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Mobile AI industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Mobile AI vendors

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Component

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

