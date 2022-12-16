Mobile App Helps Road Trip Drivers Avoid Crowded Rest Stops

Company announces unique app that informs drivers of crowded rest stops along travel route.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RestStopsAhead is a mobile app for road travelers. It alerts drivers to the average daily crowd size of rest stops located ahead along the route. Crowded rest stops increase the chances of contracting airborne viruses such as COVID-19 and RSV.

Take the RestStopsAhead App for a Test Drive

Tom Bouve, partner at TRT (Trip Routing Technologies LLC) states "this innovative 'look-ahead' feature informs the driver of rest stop attributes beforehand so they don't have to stop to find out. Otherwise, if the rest stop does not have the services needed, not only would this be an unnecessary time loss, and can throw the entire road trip off kilter."

RestStopsAhead can be acquired with a free trial from the app stores, or directly downloaded by texting "REST" to 737 888 5350.

Trip Routing Technologies LLC

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 443 569 1016

SOURCE RestStopsAhead