Mobile app now connects farmers with their data and trusted Seed Advisors

"Digital tools not only power data-driven decisions, but they also support more and different ways to connect all season long," said Grant Merron, Golden Harvest digital enablement lead. "Local Golden Harvest Seed Advisors are with farmers every step of the way to interpret the data to drive potential profitability, from scouting fields with NDVI imagery and running rain reports to sharing product sheets and delivering updates directly into farmers' hands."

The app not only puts field-level data at farmers' fingertips, but also additional insights and in-depth analysis from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors. E-Luminate Mobile's suite of features includes creating and editing fields and reviewing field data, including yield as planted, imagery, scouting, weather, crop monitoring and more. Additionally, a farmer's yield data from the John Deere Operations Center and other equipment manufacturers can be integrated into the E-Luminate Mobile app, providing another data input to inform seed decisions.

The E-Luminate Mobile app is a value-added service provided free of charge to farmers with the purchase of Golden Harvest® seed.

"When you buy Golden Harvest seed, these services are in the bag," said Merron. "With the app, Golden Harvest Seed Advisors are able to collect and analyze field data and bring farmers actionable insights to help maximize their seed investment."

To learn more about the E-Luminate Mobile app, including how to download and use the app, contact your local Golden Harvest team or visit the app store on your iOS device.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding corn and soybean seed options with local agronomic knowledge and deliver a Service 365 year-round commitment to doing whatever it takes to yield results for farmers. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield potential on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

SOURCE Golden Harvest

