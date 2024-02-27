Mobile App Protection Solution "DexProtector" Achieves EMVCo Certification for Landmark Fourth Consecutive Year

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Licel has announced that DexProtector , its industry-leading mobile app security solution that safeguards over 12 billion downloaded apps, has once again achieved EMVCo SBMP SPT certification. This is its fourth consecutive year of EMVCo certification, underscoring Licel's commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions for mobile apps in an increasingly complex digital payments landscape.

DexProtector has achieved EMVCo SBMP SPT certification for the 4th consecutive year.

Ivan Kinash, CEO of Licel said, "Being the first software protection tool to be certified by EMVCo for both Android and iOS is a real source of pride for us. And so it's a great feeling to know that EMVCo has certified DexProtector again. As well as the peace of mind it gives our customers, regular independent testing and verification is also a huge part of our mobile security philosophy. We know the threat landscape is constantly changing and that our solutions need to stay ahead of the curve. As a case in point, last month we released DexProtector 14.1 , which comes with a completely refreshed core architecture in response to the increasingly sophisticated nature of attacks, to deliver true multi-layered defence."

EMVCo, collectively owned by industry giants like American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa, is a global technical body responsible for the secure integration of card-based payment products worldwide. As software-based mobile payments (SBMP) quickly become the norm around the world, EMVCo is playing a pivotal role to keep these payments safe.

For Licel, with customers in 85 countries, this achievement is not just a significant milestone to celebrate but a beacon of assurance for businesses relying on mobile applications for their continued growth. It's also a statement of intent to continue offering innovative and reliable security solutions that businesses around the world can trust.

For more information about DexProtector, please visit Licel's website at www.licelus.com

About Licel

Licel is a global leader in application security. Their powerful products make Android, iOS, and Java apps safe to use in a world of fast-shifting cyber threats. Licel's EMVCo-certified solutions are currently operating in 85 countries around the world and run on over 12 billion downloaded apps. For more information, visit: www.licelus.com .

About EMVCo

EMVCo facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. It is collectively owned by industry giants like American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa. For more information, visit: https://www.emvco.com .

For more information, please contact Licel's Head of Communications, Tom Cross:

373443@email4pr.com

+44 20 3289 4888

SOURCE Licel