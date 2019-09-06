Mobile App Puts Qualified Leads at Fingertips of Local Auto Insurance Agents

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local insurance agents determined to get in front of prospects before the competition can now access and secure new leads using their cell phones, thanks to the "insurestation™" mobile app, which is available free-of-charge to independent agents who write business for Windhaven® Insurance.

The insurestation™ mobile app generates leads from an online pool of prospects who are searching the internet to purchase auto insurance. When these shoppers have questions about insurance terms or coverages, they often want to speak to a qualified industry professional who can help them; so, the app rings the cell phones of independent agents who are logged into the mobile app and are "available" for leads. The first agent to answer the phone is awarded the lead.

"Agents are great at selling – and they are used to selling over the phone," said Jimmy Whited, CEO of Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth® Insurance Group. "The new mobile app simplifies the process by connecting our local independent agents to insurance shoppers who are essentially raising their hands to be helped with buying an auto insurance policy. The insurestation™ mobile app fits who we are. Because we only write through independent agents, insurestation™ ensures they have the most advanced technology to succeed."

ClutchAnalytics®, a Texas-based software company, developed the insurestation™ app for Windhaven. Local agents gain eligibility to the app when they become an independent producer for Windhaven.

"What's even better is local agents who win free leads on the insurestation™ mobile app also receive the consumer's contact information stored in the insurestation™ platform, an online portal agents use every day for all of their Windhaven® business," said Jorge Garcia, CTO at ClutchAnalytics®, a leader in adapting insurtech to provide faster service and improved communication between agents and customers.

Eventually, phone leads will be available for local agents who can write homeowners insurance for The Hearth® Insurance Group.

About Windhaven Insurance

Windhaven® Insurance, along with the The Hearth® Insurance Group, has written close to $2 billion in home and auto insurance premiums since its establishment more than a decade ago. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in Tampa and Dallas and a software technology company -- ClutchAnalytics® -- in Austin, Texas, Windhaven® Insurance provides coverage to more than 240,000 policyholders through more than 8,000 local independent agents. www.windhaven.com

About The Hearth® Insurance Group

By combining cutting-edge technology and old-school service, The Hearth® Insurance Group protects homeowner and soon automobile policyholders in Florida and Texas. The Tampa-based company underwrites coverage through an A.M. Best "A"-rated admitted insurance carrier. https://thehearth.com/

About ClutchAnalytics®

Founded in 2013, ClutchAnalytics® is an Austin, Texas-based B2B-2C software company dedicated to challenging how both traditional and new "insuretech" insurance and financial services companies generate commerce. ClutchAnalytics® builds digital distribution platforms; allowing insurance companies to leverage their legacy systems while adding technology to work with their existing systems to help their business grow both online and offline. ClutchAnalytics® software dramatically increases conversion through multiple technologies that immediately connect insurance shoppers to agents and carriers who can fulfill all their insurance needs. www.clutchanalytics.com

