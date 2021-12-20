Mobile App Startup, Contractor+, Brings the Christmas Spirit to Dozens of Foster Care Kids with Rockin' Holiday Party

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile app startup, Contractor+, made the day merry and bright for dozens of kids in need. The growing field service management company paid it forward, by touching the little lives in the Forest Hill community with a bit of holiday cheer. On Saturday, December 18th, industry leader Contractor+ held a Christmas party for foster kids at the TGI Foundation.

The Grinch was the center of the party, challenging Santa and pretending to take presents from the children, as the corporate elves saved the day. The founders and team from the TGI Foundation, as well as executives from Contractor+ App.

The Texas-based facility is home to dozens of children who once suffered abuse and neglect. The Grandberry Intervention Foundation specializes in placing orphaned or neglected children in a forever home. To date, they placed over 1,500 kids in nurturing, loving homes. This time of year is often very hard on these forgotten children who languish in the foster care system, but Contractor+ stepped in to brighten their day.

"When I found out about this foundation, I was really excited that we'd get to make a difference this Christmas. I'm grateful we're in a position where we're able to give back to our community like this," said Justin Smith, CEO of Contractor+. He continued, "We sent an email to the 11,000+ contractors who use our mobile app, inviting them to contribute to the foundation as well. I'm hopeful we can inspire contractors throughout the US to make a difference."

The team decked the halls with trees, lights, and all the holiday trimmings. In the spirit of Christmas, Contractor+ employees delivered presents and merriment for two dozen children. The corporate elves went all out with a Rockin' DJ, delicious pizza, presents, and even a visit from Old Saint Nick. The room was electrified with giddy children, and pumping Christmas tunes. Smiles lit up the room as executives, dressed as elves, shared in the season's meaning by giving to others. From the company's CEO to the mailroom clerk, the team at Contractor+ made giving back a priority.

"This was just an amazing experience for everyone. I come from a place where I understand what these kids are going through. The TGI Foundation is really doing amazing things, and I feel honored that we were able to be a part of this." — Gary Hensley, VP of Business Development, Contractor+.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are over 400,000 foster kids in the United States. Many are moving from home-to-home and in-and-out of institutions, without a kind word. This year the team at Contractor+ made a lasting impression on some of these tiny hearts with a festive celebration complete with food, presents, Christmas carols, and even a ho-ho-ho from Santa.

About Contractor+: Contractor+, known as the go-to mobile app for over 11,000 field service contractors, is the gold standard for contractors throughout the United States. This industry leader excels in a user-friendly platform for estimating, invoicing, payments, job scheduling, team collaboration, and more. Contractor+ boasts a strong 5-star rating on Google Play, Apple Store, Capterra, and Get App. The solution-driven system is helping field service contractors meet the demands of their business while growing their sphere of influence. The free app is available for download at www.ContractorPlus.app, as well as Google Play and the Apple Store.



For more information, or to make a donation to the TGI Foundation, please contact Sharon Grandberry, (817) 706-6252, [email protected] or click on www.tgifoundation.org.



SOURCE TGI Foundation; Contractor+