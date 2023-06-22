Mobile apps market size to grow by USD 1,095.9 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growing penetration of smartphones to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile apps market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,095.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 22.97%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. APAC is estimated to account for 37% of the market growth. The large mobile customer base, which has been growing as a result of increased disposable income among consumers drives the regional market growth. Unique mobile subscribers, representing individual customers who can have one or multiple cellular connections determine the mobile customer base. Furthermore, by 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to have over 1.8 billion unique mobile subscribers, projected to reach 2-2.5 billion by 2025. This leads to the widespread adoption of smartphones, particularly in countries like China and India. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Apps Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Mobile Apps Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by platform (Android market, iOS market, and others), type (gaming, music and entertainment, health and fitness, social networking, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The Android segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The Android operating system is used to publish mobile applications. Google Play Store is the most preferred mobile application development platform owing to the rising use of Android smartphones across the world. This has increased the demand for the Android operating system. The Android software is updated frequently with new improvements and features. This will increase the number of users of Android mobile applications, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

Mobile Apps Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing penetration of smartphones predominantly drives the mobile apps market during the forecast period. There is a particularly high demand for low-priced smartphones in countries like India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Spain, and Greece. Furthermore, brands like Nokia and Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and OnePlus capitalize on this trend by offering feature-rich smartphones at affordable prices.

In order to keep up with user expectations, smartphone manufacturers are continuously enhancing processing speeds, battery life, storage, display quality, and software capabilities. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the mobile app market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices is an emerging mobile apps market trend. IoT is the interconnection of physical devices and machines through software and sensors and the demand for IoT devices is rapidly increasing due to various factors.

The factors include flexibility, ease of use, and connected mobility features. Since the number of smartphones continues to rise, IoT devices such as smartwatches and smart glasses can be seamlessly integrated using mobile apps. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The cost associated with mobile app development and operations is a major challenge impeding the mobile apps market during the forecast period. Mobile apps serve as technological tools to facilitate user activities and while low-cost mobile apps are easily developed, the rising demand for mobile apps necessitates additional support activities.

This includes administrative support, maintenance, and infrastructure services. Such activities incur higher costs than the app development itself. Hence, such challenges hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Mobile Apps Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile apps market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile apps market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile apps market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

Related Reports:

The mobile value-added services (MVAS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 723.25 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music, and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rapid increase in smartphone penetration is a major factor driving the growth of the mobile value-added services market.

The mobile gaming market size is predicted to surge to USD 59.62 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.96%. This report further entails market segmentation by platform (online and offline), type (casual gaming and professional gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is one of the key drivers contributing to the market growth.

Mobile Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,095.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ASICS Corp., Canva Pty Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mozilla Corp., Netflix Inc., Niantic Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Spotify Technology SA, The Gap Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Walmart Inc., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

