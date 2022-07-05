Mobile Apps Market to record USD 653.91 Bn growth | Driven by growing penetration of smartphones | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 05:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 653.91 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. According to the report, the increasing penetration of smartphones will be a key factor in driving the growth of the segment. The market will register the highest incremental growth in APAC due to the presence of a large customer base and increasing adoption of smartphones.
Get more highlights on the market landscape, market size, and market behavior across geographies. View Sample Report Now
Vendor Landscape
The global mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
The growing penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the costs associated with mobile app development and operations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Read Our Report Sample for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the market growth.
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global mobile apps market is segmented as below:
- Platform
- Android
- IOS
- Others
By application, the android segment accounted for the largest market share. The segment is mainly driven by the high adoption of android smartphones. The increasing launch of new Android smartphones by manufacturers is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.
- Application
- Games
- Social Networking
- Music
- Video
- Others
By application, the market growth in the games segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in the user base for mobile gaming apps is driving the growth of the segment.
- Revenue Model
- Advertisement
- In-app Purchase
- Subscription
- Pay Per Download
By revenue model, the advertising segment will have the largest share of the market. The increased spending on Internet advertising for mobile apps is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
APAC will emerge as the largest market for mobile apps. The rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has significantly increased the sales of electronic devices such as smartphones. Also, the presence of major OEMs such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo Communication Technology, realme, and others in the region is driving the growth of the mobile apps market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile apps market report covers the following areas:
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mobile apps market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors
Related Reports:
- Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Dark Fiber Market by Type, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Mobile Apps Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 653.91 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Interactive home entertainment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Games - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Social networking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Music - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Video - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Android - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: iOS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Platform
7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model
- 7.1 Market segments
- 7.2 Comparison by Revenue Model
- Exhibit 38: Comparison by Revenue model
- 7.3 Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Advertisement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: In-app purchase - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Subscription - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Pay per download - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Other1
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Other1
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 50: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 51: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 53: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 55: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 57: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 59: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 61: Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- Exhibit 64: Vendor landscape
- 11.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 65: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 66: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 67: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 68: Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Alphabet Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 72: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 77: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Apple Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 82: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Electronic Arts Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Electronic Arts Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Electronic Arts Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 87: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Electronic Arts Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Facebook Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Facebook Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Facebook Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Facebook Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 92: Facebook Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 93: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Microsoft Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 96: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Netflix Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Netflix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Netflix Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Netflix Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 101: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Spotify Technology SA
- Exhibit 102: Spotify Technology SA - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Spotify Technology SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 104: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Ubisoft Entertainment
- Exhibit 106: Ubisoft Entertainment - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Ubisoft Entertainment - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Ubisoft Entertainment - Segment focus
- 12.12 Xiaomi Corp.
- Exhibit 110: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Xiaomi Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 113: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 115: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 116: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 118: Information sources
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article