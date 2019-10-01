Mobile Authentication Taskforce to Unveil ZenKey at MWC Los Angeles

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Authentication Taskforce, comprised of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, will announce the next phase of the ZenKey ™ mobile authentication platform at MWC Los Angeles later in October. ZenKey represents an innovative collaboration between the four U.S. mobile carriers to connect mobile subscribers to service providers by providing easier and highly secure registration, authentication and transaction authorization.

"Businesses and developers understand the perils of our connected lives and are seeking out next generation security solutions to help protect customers," said Johannes Jaskolski, general manager of the Cross-Carrier Identity Joint Venture. "We're very excited about the interest and response we have received from those communities so far. It is that collaboration with service providers that will allow us to continuously strengthen the ZenKey offering as we strive to provide effortless, enhanced trust to the digital economy and beyond."

ZenKey makes logins easier and at the same time helps to eliminate passwords, which are a pain point for consumers, a source of lost business and revenue for service providers, and an attack opportunity for fraudsters. It also can provide added protection for service providers who want to keep passwords as one security factor but want a more secure second or third factor than SMS one-time-PINs.

Removing reliance on passwords as a primary identity authenticator, it can also reduce fraud that occurs when a cybercriminal uses stolen login credentials to gain access to online accounts. Purpose-built for trusted access via connected consumer devices, the technology uses multi-factor authentication, including unique network signals, to not only verify a user's device but also allow verification that the user is who they say they are. ZenKey will let app developers and service providers integrate its technology so that service providers can authenticate their customers more effectively and securely with methods like biometric verification.

"As a service provider to the carrier community for over 10 years, LiveXLive has worked hand-in-hand with the members of the Taskforce to optimize the mobile experience for our users," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive, Inc. "ZenKey allows us to collaborate once again to streamline the mobile user registration and subscription multi-factor process while enhancing the security and data privacy of consumers on our next generation streaming platform."

"Enhancing security often means adding steps or complicating processes. Conventional wisdom says heightened data security isn't convenient, and that's why it has seemed to be out of reach. ZenKey shows the industry it doesn't have to be that way," says Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. "It simultaneously gives consumers ability to more securely direct the flow of their own data while making it easier to access mobile applications they're already using."

New details about ZenKey will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress Americas (October 22-24) in Los Angeles and Money 2020 (October 27-30) in Las Vegas and development specifications will available to developers then. For more details please Myzenkey.com.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved.

