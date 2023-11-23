Mobile Banking Market to Reach $7 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in awareness about personal finance management, increase in demand for convenient banking services, and integration of advanced technologies contribute towards the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mobile Banking Market by Transaction (Consumer-to-consumer, and Consumer-to-business), and Platform (Android, iOS, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global mobile banking industry generated $1.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032.  

Prime determinants of growth 

The increase in demand for personalization on products & services and instant self-service assistance via mobile application propel the growth of the mobile banking market. However, lack of proper connectivity and unavailability of network infrastructure in developing countries for integrating mobile banking usage, are some of the factors that limit the mobile banking market growth. Conversely, utilization of chatbots, blockchain, and other services is expected to improve consumer engagements which fuel the growth of the market.

Drivers

Increased smartphone penetration

Increase in demand for convenient banking services

Growth in awareness about personal finance management

Opportunities

Integration of advanced technologies

The emergence of fintech startups

Restraints

Rise in security and privacy concerns

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The pandemic accelerated the adoption of mobile banking services. As physical bank branches closed or operated with restrictions, consumers turned to their smartphones for their banking needs. The convenience and safety of mobile banking apps became more apparent, and people increasingly relied on them for everything from checking balances to making transactions. Moreover, the fear of handling physical cash and the need for contactless payments led to a surge in mobile wallet and contactless payment usage.  
  • Overall, Mobile banking apps integrated with mobile wallets and made it seamless for users to pay for goods and services without using cash or cards. Furthermore, the increase in digital transactions prompted the development of advanced cybersecurity measures and fraud prevention mechanisms within mobile banking apps, ensuring the safety of online transactions. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the mobile banking market. 

The consumer-to-business segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 

By transaction, the consumer-to-business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourth of the global mobile banking market revenue, owing to the fact that the customers are primarily using mobile banking for transferring money on a daily basis for various purchases made online, paying equated monthly instalment (EMI), and other such financial transactions in their day-to-day life. However, the consumer-to-consumer segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones, the development of user-friendly applications, and a broader trend towards decentralization in the financial landscape.    

The Android segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By platform, the android segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-thirds of the global mobile banking market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that developing economies are at the forefront in the usage of android platform, resulting in banks concentrating more on providing mobile banking services on this platform, becoming a major mobile banking market trend. However, the iOS segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that iOS mobile banking apps are leveraging voice-activated AI, such as Siri, to offer users voice-assisted banking services, allowing them to perform transactions, check balances, and get information through voice commands.     

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global mobile banking revenue, owing to the fact that North American mobile banking apps are increasingly incorporating biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint recognition and facial recognition. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to then development of digital banking, increase in usage of internet, implementation of next generation payment technologies such as UPI, and a robust economy driving strong mobile banking industry growth in the region.  

Leading Market Players: -

  • American Express Company
  • Bank of America Corporation
  • BNP Paribas
  • Capital One
  • Citigroup Inc.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  • UBS
  • HSBC Holdings plc
  • Wells Fargo & Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mobile banking market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile banking market forecast from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
  • Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of mobile banking market outlook.
  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
  • In-depth analysis of the mobile banking market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing mobile banking market opportunity.
  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global mobile banking market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
  •  

Mobile Banking Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details Market

By Transaction

  • Consumer-to-business
  • Consumer-to-consumer

By Platform

  • Android
  •  iOS
  • Others

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Itlay, Spain, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • LAMEA (Rest of Latin America, Rest of Middle East, Central African Republic)

Commercial Banking Market by Products (Commercial Lending, Treasury Management, Project Finance, Syndicated Loans, Capital Market, Others), by Application (Healthcare, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Open Banking Market by Financial Services (Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services), by Distribution Channel (Bank Channel, App market, Distributors, Aggregators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Voice Banking Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), by Application (Banks, NBFCs, Credit Unions, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Core Banking Software Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by End User (Banks, Financial Institutions, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Online Banking Market Service Type (Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth Management, and Others), and by Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Financial Advisory, AND Others) and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

SOURCE Allied Market Research

