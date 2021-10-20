Mobile Biometrics Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |17000+ Technavio Reports

Factors such as increasing demand for m-commerce and the rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, challenges such as the need to comply with stringent regulations and standards will impede the growth of the market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The mobile biometrics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Mobile Biometrics Market: Segmentation

Technology

Fingerprint Recognition



Face Recognition



Voice Recognition



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Application

Access Control



Mobile Payment



Authentication

Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the mobile biometrics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Qualcomm Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile biometrics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile biometrics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile biometrics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile biometrics market vendors

Mobile Biometrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 15.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Taiwan, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Qualcomm Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

