Mobile Broadcast Truck to Tour Manhattan and Washington, D.C. to Expose Violence Against Peaceful Protesters in Israel

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The DOJI Organization will deploy a mobile broadcast truck throughout Manhattan to display video footage documenting Israeli police violence against peaceful Orthodox Jewish protesters. The footage shows repeated incidents of excessive force, multiple cases in which drivers rammed vehicles into demonstrators, and the lack of accountability that followed. Two of these vehicle-ramming incidents resulted in fatalities; both victims were minors. Viewers will be encouraged to sign a petition calling for international action.

WHEN:

February 19, 2026

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST

WHERE:

Multiple high-traffic commercial and civic locations in:

Manhattan, New York

Washington, D.C..

VISUALS:

Large mobile LED broadcast truck

Video documentation of police violence against peaceful protesters

Footage and reporting on multiple car-ramming incidents

Emphasis on two fatal incidents involving minors

On-screen call to action directing viewers to sign an international petition

WHY:

Peaceful Orthodox Jewish protesters have been subjected to excessive force by Israeli police. Documented evidence shows multiple incidents in which vehicles were driven into demonstrators, resulting in injuries and death. Two children were killed in separate car-ramming incidents. Despite these fatalities, there have been no meaningful investigations, arrests, or prosecutions. When a government fails to protect peaceful demonstrators or investigate the killing of minors, the responsibility to act shifts to the international community.

CALL TO ACTION:

Members of the public are urged to sign a petition demanding international monitoring, transparent investigations, and accountability for violence against peaceful protesters.

ABOUT DOJI:

The Defenders of Orthodox Jews in Israel (DOJI) Organization works to raise public awareness and advocate for international accountability when fundamental human rights are violated. For more information, visit WWW.Dooji.org

Contact:

DOJI Organization

Media Relations

855-200-DOJI (3654)| [email protected]

www.dooji.org

SOURCE Doji