Mobile Cannabis Lounge Tours Land in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Loopr Tours is bringing a brand new line-up of deluxe cannabis tours to Los Angeles. After four years of innovating cannabis tourism in Colorado, Loopr LA is launching September 19th. Daily Loopr LA tours will bring visitors and locals together for 420-friendly events around the city on a 45-foot luxury tour bus designed with the cannabis consumer's ultimate comfort in mind.

This is not just any party bus. It's a high-end, full-service mobile lounge decked out with flat screens, granite tables, and leather booths. The jukebox system features all the latest hits and favorite tunes and guests can session with custom bongs, pipes, and rigs decked out with some of the newest electronic vaporization technology. Top-of-the-line ventilation hoods keep everyone breathing easy and the driver is protected from any smoke exposure by a multi-layered, patent-pending system that makes Loopr a leader in public safety on this one-of-a-kind consumption vehicle. Locally-sourced snacks and drinks await guests for when the munchies strike. Loopr LA takes riders on a variety of 420-friendly excursions to top flower cultivation facilities, dispensaries, breweries, and more - a rolling cannabis experience curated for sophisticated users, yet welcoming to the canna-curious.

On a Loopr LA tour, riders get behind the scenes at a licensed marijuana farm to explore how the best products make their way from seed to store shelves. Guests can test their palate and hops knowledge with a trip to several breweries and bud shops on a Buds and Beer Crawl. Loopr LA provides a professional approach to cannabis tourism and goes the extra mile by providing a GPS-updated app Android and iOS to find the pickup spot, book a ticket, or check out upcoming events.

Loopr LA reimagines how you experience the city. A safe transit network guides riders to exclusive destinations for the best the city has to offer - from nightlife, craft brewing, local food and, of course, all things cannabis. Loopr LA tours take you on an experience you won't forget! Loopr LA will get you from point A to B to THC & CBD.

