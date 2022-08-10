Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 9.01% - Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

Aug 10, 2022, 04:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile cardiac telemetry systems are remote patient monitoring devices that record the electrical activity of the heart, which helps in the diagnosis of heart rhythm disorders. It detects and records auto-triggered cardiac events and provides ambulatory cardiac monitoring to patients suffering from heart rhythm disorder.
According to Technavio, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is estimated to grow by USD 424.19 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period.
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Market Driver
The rising prevalence of cardiac diseases is driving the growth of the market. The growing number of cardiac cases related to structural heart diseases and the complications associated with those are fueling the demand for mobile cardiac telemetry systems. Governments of some countries are focusing on initiating programs that can help them identify the risks associated with cardiac diseases and develop strategies to monitor them due to the increasing number of cardiac cases and related hospitalizations. Hence, the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and the increasing number of awareness programs can help in driving the demand for mobile cardiac telemetry systems, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis
This report segments the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market by technology (lead-based systems and patch-based systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the largest contributor to market growth. 39% of the market's growth is estimated to originate from North America. The US is the key country for the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market in the region. The growth of the North American market is attributed to factors such as product launches, increasing number of chronic cardiac conditions, presence of awareness programs, availability of reimbursement for the treatment of cardiac diseases in developed countries such as the US and Canada, the growing number of product launches, and the increasing focus on R&D for developing advanced products.
Lead-based systems will be the largest revenue-generating technology segment during the forecast period. These systems monitor heart rhythm records using their leads. Vendors are focusing on developing integrated lead-based systems, which can help in conducting various heart-related diagnostic tests. They are opting for various business strategies to increase their product sales. Strategies such as M&A, development of all-in-one products, product launches, and conducting clinical trials of their products are helping vendors strengthen their market position. Moreover, the presence of cardiac rehabilitation programs, the increasing number of product launches, the growing number of distribution partnerships, and rising M&A are expected to drive the growth of the lead-based systems segment during the forecast period.
|
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 424.19 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.60
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACS Diagnostics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Medicomp Inc., National Cardiac, Preventice Solutions Inc., The ScottCare Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Lead-based systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Patch-based systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACS Diagnostics Inc.
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC.
- iRhythm Technologies Inc.
- Medicomp Inc.
- National Cardiac
- Preventice Solutions Inc.
- The ScottCare Corp.
- ZOLL Medical Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
