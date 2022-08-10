Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 9.01% - Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Market Driver

The rising prevalence of cardiac diseases is driving the growth of the market. The growing number of cardiac cases related to structural heart diseases and the complications associated with those are fueling the demand for mobile cardiac telemetry systems. Governments of some countries are focusing on initiating programs that can help them identify the risks associated with cardiac diseases and develop strategies to monitor them due to the increasing number of cardiac cases and related hospitalizations. Hence, the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and the increasing number of awareness programs can help in driving the demand for mobile cardiac telemetry systems, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market by technology (lead-based systems and patch-based systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the largest contributor to market growth. 39% of the market's growth is estimated to originate from North America. The US is the key country for the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market in the region. The growth of the North American market is attributed to factors such as product launches, increasing number of chronic cardiac conditions, presence of awareness programs, availability of reimbursement for the treatment of cardiac diseases in developed countries such as the US and Canada, the growing number of product launches, and the increasing focus on R&D for developing advanced products.

Lead-based systems will be the largest revenue-generating technology segment during the forecast period. These systems monitor heart rhythm records using their leads. Vendors are focusing on developing integrated lead-based systems, which can help in conducting various heart-related diagnostic tests. They are opting for various business strategies to increase their product sales. Strategies such as M&A, development of all-in-one products, product launches, and conducting clinical trials of their products are helping vendors strengthen their market position. Moreover, the presence of cardiac rehabilitation programs, the increasing number of product launches, the growing number of distribution partnerships, and rising M&A are expected to drive the growth of the lead-based systems segment during the forecast period.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 424.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Diagnostics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Medicomp Inc., National Cardiac, Preventice Solutions Inc., The ScottCare Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

