Mobile Cart Leader Gallery Introduces Electric Vehicles with AYRO for Safe On-the-Go Food Distribution During Pandemic

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery , the leading innovator of mobile carts for food, beverage and retail businesses, has announced a unique partnership with AYRO, Inc. and Club Car to launch a new line of electric vehicles to help bring food, beverage, and retail merchandising safely to consumers this fall.

The custom-designed EVs are designed and built by Gallery using AYRO's Lithium-Powered Vendor Box on the Club Car 411 Vehicle to support mobile power for a range of on-board food service. The new electric vehicles feature convenient hot and cold storage and dispensing to ensure food and beverage items are safely stored, transported and delivered. Operating on at least 50 percent of fuel costs, the zero-emissions vehicles require far less energy than full-sized, gas-powered food trucks and do not require any special charging infrastructure.

"As colleges open their campuses and businesses prepare workplaces for the return of employees and guests, traditional dining experiences are not possible. Companies are looking for creative new ways to provide food & beverages," said Dan Gallery V, President, Gallery. "Instead of bringing people to the food, we are bringing food to the people and now, more than ever before, consumers need convenient grab-and-go options that are safe, reliable, and efficient."

Gallery E Vehicles help food, beverage and merchandising operators bring their products directly to consumers. The environmentally friendly, cost-effective, fully customizable light duty vehicles are the latest in Gallery's line-up of innovative products being used in venues across the country, from major NFL stadiums to colleges and universities, conference centers, airports and malls.

"At AYRO, we pride ourselves in being able to quickly deploy purpose-built electric vehicles in order to enable sustainable fleets. We serve a wide range of industries that each experience unique challenges, but by collaborating with our customers and partners like Gallery, we can custom engineer solutions that fulfill specific needs – such as bringing food and other resources safely to the point of demand, reducing noise and emissions, and providing cost savings," said AYRO CEO Rod Keller.

"Whether you're running to class, on your way into the office, or heading to catch a flight, we all need convenient on-the-go food and beverage choices right now, and we need to know they are safe," said Gallery.

For more than 40 years, Gallery has supplied thousands of mobile food kiosks and portables for many of the country's top sports venues and household brands including Pepsico, YUM Brands, Starbucks and many more. This summer, Gallery also launched a set of UV light solutions and products to help venues and other public spaces in their reopening efforts during the pandemic.

About Gallery

Gallery is the leading manufacturer of custom and standard mobile, modular merchandising kiosks. Based in Denver, Colorado, the family-run company has produced more than 30,000 carts for over 5,000 venues in 50 states. Find Gallery online at www.gallerycarts.com.

About AYRO

Texas-based AYRO, Inc., designs and delivers compact, emissions-free electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial requirements, AYRO's vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient and sustainable logistical transportation. AYRO was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile & Urban Delivery and Closed Campus Transport. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com To view our vehicles, visit: https://ayro.com/media.

