Mobile CMOS Image Sensor Comparison Report 2019 Featuring Apple, Huawei, Omnivision, Oppo, STMicroelectronics, Samsung, Sony, Vivo & Xiaomi
May 28, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile CMOS Image Sensor Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This overview will give you a comprehensive technical and cost evaluation of the main OEM choices.
The author has conducted a comprehensive technical and cost evaluation of CMOS Image Sensors in leading flagships sold in 2018. Discover the comparative study to provide insights into the structure and technology of 28 CIS die in seven flagship smartphones from several major brands: the Apple iPhone X; Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus; Huawei P20 Pro; Huawei Mate 20 Pro; Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer Version; Oppo Find X; and Vivo X21UD. This report is connected to the authors Mobile Camera Module Comparison 2019 report, which gives an overview and details about the structure of each camera module.
The report has shown that the four manufacturers of CIS presented in the flagships, Sony, Samsung, Omnivision and STMicroelectronics, have totally different approaches. For example, Sony is the only manufacturer using hybrid bonding in the analyzed devices, having completely dropped fusion bonding with Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs). The author has extracted further technical choices from the four players from the analysis and comparisons.
The report analyzes the CIS dies integrated in rear and front-facing CMOS Camera Modules (CCMs) including main cameras, wide angle, telephoto and near global shutter infrared, from technology node to die size. Additionally, we have studied the costs of the CISs to compare the economic choices of the manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
2. Company Profile
- Smartphones level
- 6 OEMs
- Teardown smartphones
- CIS Level
- 3 visible CIS manufacturers
- 3 infrared CIS manufacturers
3. Physical Comparison
- CIS Summary
- Rear-Facing
- Dual camera
- Triple camera
- Front-Facing
- Standard camera
- Dual camera (NIR CM)
4. Physical Evolution
- OEM Evolution
- Apple
- Samsung
- Huawei
- Xiaomi
- CIS Manufacturer Evolution
5. Manufacturing Process
6. Visible
- Sony
- Samsung
- Omnivision
7. Infrared
- Omnivision
- STMicroelectronics
- Samsung
8. Cost Comparison
9. Visible
- Sony CIS Die
- Samsung CIS Die
- Omnivision CIS Die
10. Infrared
- Omnivision CIS Die
- STMicroelectronics CIS
- Samsung CIS Die
11. Cost per Smartphones
12. Detailed Physical Analysis
- Summary of the Physical Analysis
- CM Opening, CIS Overview & Cross-Section
- iPhone X
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Oppo Find X
- Xiaomi Mi8
- Vivo X21 UD
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- Huawei
- Omnivision
- Oppo
- STMicroelectronics
- Samsung
- Sony
- Vivo
- Xiaomi
