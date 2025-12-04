Mobile Communications America Celebrates 5th Annual MCA Day Grant Program, Awarding $144,000 to Community Organizations

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), a leader in communication and security solutions, proudly announces the winners of its 5th annual MCA Day Grant program. This year, 12 deserving non-profit organizations will each receive a $12,000 grant, totaling $144,000 in support of community-driven initiatives. This significant investment underscores MCA's commitment to uplifting the communities its team members live and work in.

The MCA Day Grant program is a cornerstone of the company's "Service First" culture, empowering team members to nominate organizations that are making a profound difference. The grants support non-profits dedicated to four critical focus areas: First Responders, Military/Veterans, STEM and technical/vocational education, and Public Health/Community Needs. The enthusiastic participation from team members resulted in 46 nominations from across the nation, highlighting a shared purpose to create lasting, positive change.

"Our commitment to a 'Service First' approach transcends our customers, reaching into the heart of our communities. The MCA Day Grant program is our investment in a shared future, celebrating local champions who inspire us and make a tangible difference every day," stated Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "These grants embody our 'Better Together' philosophy, uniting our team members' dedication to service with the vital work of non-profits. This creates a powerful ripple effect of positive change, strengthening the communities we all call home."

The twelve recipient organizations were selected through a diligent review process conducted by a committee of MCA team members, the MCA Spartans, to ensure that funds are directed toward programs with significant community impact and a clear mission.

2025 MCA Day Grant Recipients

Education

Snowdrop Foundation (TX)





Texas Academy 4 (TX)





Partners in Learning, Inc. (SC)





Garner Road Community Center (NC)





Watson Elementary School – Little Rock School District (AR)





Radio Amateur Society of Norfolk (RASON) (VA)

First Responders

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Support Foundation (TN)

Military / Veterans

Operation Patriots FOB (SC)





America's Warriors Care Package (MD)

Public Health & Community Needs

Women's Protection Alliance (MO)





Outfitters, Inc. (IN)





Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley (IL)

Looking ahead, MCA is excited to announce that its 2026 program will celebrate the company's 13th anniversary by awarding thirteen grants of $13,000 each. This expansion demonstrates a continued and growing commitment to community partnership and shared success.

About Mobile Communications America (MCA):

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. With a team of over 1,700 professionals, MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

