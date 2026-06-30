Mobile Communications America Introduces Managed Cellular DAS Solution for Hotels Impacted by Wireless Carrier Transition Notices

MCA's SecurePlan® + Signal Source combines monitoring, operational support, and new signal source management to help hospitality organizations maintain reliable cellular connectivity.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, today announced an expanded managed services offering that combines Signal Source as a Service (SSaaS) with its SecurePlan® support program to help hospitality organizations maintain reliable in-building cellular coverage as carrier support models continue to evolve across the country.

As wireless carriers increasingly shift away from supporting legacy 4G distributed antenna system (DAS) deployments, many hotels, resorts, convention centers, and other venues are left responsible for critical wireless infrastructure previously supported through carrier-led programs. Without a clear path forward, organizations risk loss of coverage, which impacts the guest experience, staff productivity, and day-to-day operations.

Hospitality leaders seeking to understand the impact of these industry changes and explore available options can learn more at https://info.callmc.com/hospitality-das.

To help organizations navigate these challenges, MCA combined SecurePlan®, a best-in-class managed service to keep existing DAS operational and optimized, with Signal Source-as-a-Service, delivering a fully managed approach to existing in-building wireless infrastructure, helping organizations maintain reliable cellular connectivity through:

Signal source management and ongoing system oversight

Proactive monitoring and issue resolution

Maintenance, spares, repairs, and operational support from wireless experts

Reduced burden on internal IT and facilities teams

A predictable managed services model designed for long-term reliability

"As organizations navigate changing carrier support models, they need a dependable path forward," said John Bramfeld, Sr. Director of In-Building Wireless Solutions at MCA. "SecurePlan® + Signal Source provides the management, monitoring, and support required to maintain reliable connectivity, protect existing DAS investments, and extend the useful life of critical in-building cellular infrastructure. Losing carrier signal sources isn't the end of the world, but it can create a functionality gap in your DAS if not addressed quickly."

Under the SecurePlan® + Signal Source model, MCA helps hospitality organizations respond to the loss of carrier support by providing a managed path for signal-source continuity, system monitoring, technical support, and lifecycle planning. Rather than requiring hotel owners and operators to manage complex DAS infrastructure on their own, MCA's technical teams continuously monitor performance, support ongoing operations, and help organizations protect their investment and the remaining useful life of their existing DAS.

Reliable cellular connectivity has become an essential component of the modern guest experience, supporting everything from mobile check-in and digital room access to staff communications, public safety, and day-to-day operations. As demand for seamless connectivity continues to grow, organizations are increasingly seeking partner-led solutions that provide greater visibility, flexibility, and operational control.

SecurePlan® + Signal Source reflects MCA's continued investment in helping customers navigate complex connectivity challenges through managed services, technical expertise, and lifecycle support. By combining industry-leading network management solutions with nationwide service capabilities, MCA helps hospitality organizations maintain the connectivity experiences their operations and guests expect.

About Mobile Communications America

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

SOURCE Mobile Communications America