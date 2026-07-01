Mobile Communications America (MCA) Strengthens Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Radio Communications Systems, Inc.

Acquisition expands MCA's ability to deliver integrated communications, data, and security solutions with enhanced local support across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Radio Communications Systems, Inc., a Premier Motorola Solutions Channel Partner serving Kentucky and Indiana. This move is part of MCA's ongoing expansion across the Midwest, further strengthening its service footprint in southern Indiana and Kentucky.

Key Highlights

Expands MCA's Midwest footprint with two established solution centers in Louisville, KY

Brings over 70 years of trusted regional experience into the MCA organization

Increases local access to advanced voice, data, and security solutions

Strengthens MCA's Service-First commitment to customers across Kentucky and Indiana

Customers interested in learning more about the expanded capabilities and service offerings available through MCA and RCS Communications can visit callmc.com.

"Customers rely on communication systems that work under pressure, and that reliability starts with local expertise. RCS Communications has earned the trust of customers across Kentucky and Indiana through responsive service and deep regional knowledge," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "By combining that foundation with MCA's national capabilities, we're expanding access to integrated voice, data, and security solutions while preserving the local relationships and service standards customers depend on."

With two established solution centers in Louisville, RCS Communications brings over 70 years of trusted experience serving businesses and government organizations across the region. This partnership enables MCA to deliver broader, more advanced solutions, expanding offerings in voice, data, and security to better meet the evolving needs of local and regional customers.

"RCS Communications was founded in 1952 as a service organization and built its reputation on putting the customer first in the solutions and services we provide," added Perry Bond, CEO of RCS. "As the second-generation owner, it was time to find additional opportunities for the next generation of professionals, enabling them to continue their careers in the wireless communication industry. MCA provided the leadership and diversity necessary for our team to continue providing the high level of customer service our clients have come to expect and trust."

What This Means for Customers

Customers across Kentucky and Southern Indiana will benefit from the combined organization's expanded portfolio of integrated solutions, including:

Advanced data and network infrastructure solutions

Expanded security offerings, including access control and video surveillance

A broader regional service network backed by MCA's Service First approach

Together, these capabilities provide a more comprehensive focus on operational safety, security, and efficiency.

Midwest Growth Strategy

The acquisition of RCS Communications is part of MCA's broader Midwest growth strategy, focused on expanding resources, expertise, and local support for customers across the region. As MCA continues to invest in the Midwest, customers can expect greater access to cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a proven commitment to service.

About Mobile Communications America

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

SOURCE Mobile Communications America