Mobile Communications America Invests in Education Through 2026 Foundation Scholarships

Annual program highlights MCA's commitment to investing in education, community impact, and the families of its team members through the MCA Foundation.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, today announced the recipients of its 2026 MCA Foundation Scholarship Program. Through the program, MCA awarded six $5,000 scholarships, totaling $30,000, to outstanding students who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership, community involvement, and financial need, helping them pursue higher education and achieve their educational goals.

Learn more about MCA, its values, and its commitment to supporting team members and communities at callmc.com.

Established in 2024, the MCA Foundation was created to expand MCA's charitable giving and community impact initiatives, extending the company's commitment to supporting its team members, their families, and the communities where they live and work. Through initiatives such as the annual scholarship program and MCA Day Grants, which provide funding to nonprofit organizations championed by MCA team members, the Foundation invests in education, strengthens local communities, and creates meaningful opportunities beyond the workplace.

"Education has the power to transform lives, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for future success," said Ellen Cartee, Chief Human Resources Officer and coordinator of the MCA Foundation. "Every application tells a story of perseverance, ambition, and service to others, and it has been inspiring to see the dedication these six students have already shown in their schools and communities. We are honored to recognize their accomplishments and help support the next step in their educational journey."

Open to the children and grandchildren of MCA team members, the annual scholarship program recognizes students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to serving their communities. Eligible applicants include graduating high school seniors planning to attend a technical school, community college, or two- or four-year college or university, as well as current post-secondary students enrolled in those institutions.

Recipients are selected through a competitive review process that considers demonstrated financial need, academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, and the overall strength of each application. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and submit an essay highlighting their extracurricular activities, community involvement, and personal achievements, along with three letters of recommendation, including one from an individual positively impacted by their community service.

This year, the program awarded three new scholarships and renewed support for three returning recipients, reflecting MCA's continued investment in helping students pursue their educational goals.

2026 Scholarship Recipients

New Scholarship Recipients

Ansley Ray

Johnston Abrams

Hadlee Sherman

Renewal Scholarship Recipients

Elle Hufhand

Kaitlyn Chauncey

Parker Lindquist

The 2026 scholarship program also experienced increased participation, reflecting growing engagement from MCA team members and their families. As the Foundation continues to grow, MCA remains committed to creating opportunities that extend beyond the workplace by investing in education, supporting local communities, and empowering the next generation of leaders.

About Mobile Communications America (MCA)

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

SOURCE Mobile Communications America