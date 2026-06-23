Mobile Communications America (MCA) Named Milestone National Reseller of the Year for Excellence in Video Security Solutions

Award recognizes MCA's leadership in delivering integrated video security solutions that improve safety, situational awareness, and operational efficiency.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, has been named Milestone's National Reseller of the Year at the recent Milestone XPerience Days event.

The award recognizes MCA's outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering advanced, integrated video security solutions that help organizations enhance safety, improve situational awareness, and streamline operations.

Organizations interested in modernizing their security infrastructure can learn more about MCA's security solutions at https://callmc.com/security-solutions/

Milestone Systems is a global leader in open-platform video management software (VMS). Milestone's flagship XProtect platform integrates with thousands of cameras, sensors, and analytics applications to help organizations centralize security operations and gain actionable insights from video data. Today, the platform supports more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide.

"This recognition from Milestone reflects the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our teams," said Eric Adams, Vice President of Security Sales at MCA. "Together, we are helping customers harness the full value of video technology to improve safety, awareness, and operational efficiency. We are honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions."

The recognition reflects the continued growth of MCA's Security Division and its commitment to helping organizations operate more safely and efficiently. Through investments in specialized expertise, advanced technologies, and service capabilities, MCA delivers integrated security solutions that combine video, access control, and analytics to address increasingly complex challenges. By pairing industry-leading technology with nationwide service and support, MCA continues to help customers navigate an evolving security landscape.

About Mobile Communications America

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

SOURCE Mobile Communications America