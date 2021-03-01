Mobile Communications Service of Bowling Green, Inc. Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Mobile Communications Service of Bowling Green, Inc., a full-service communications provider in Bowling Green and Somerset, Kentucky.

With more than sixty years' experience in the communications industry, Mobile Communications Service of Kentucky is the third oldest Motorola service center in the U.S.

Mobile Communication Service - Motorola Solutions Channel Partner

Ronnie Stilts, owner of Mobile Communications Service of Bowling Green, looks forward to the benefits of this acquisition, saying, "We look forward to working alongside the MCA team. This opportunity will provide us the resources to increase our platform for continued service and solutions to our customers."

"We are excited to welcome Mobile Communications Service of Bowling Green to the MCA family," said Vince Foody of MCA. "Their legacy in this industry and experienced technical and service teams align well with our service-first culture."

The addition of MCS of Kentucky expands MCA's footprint to Kentucky.

