Mobile Content Market worth $ 393.62 billion between 2022-2027- Exclusive report by Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile content market size is set to grow by USD 393.62 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 25.42%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Content Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Mobile Content Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The mobile content market is segmented as follows:

Type

Gaming



Video



Music And Image



Software Updates And Others

Ownership

SMEs



Large enterprises

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the gaming segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing number of smartphone users and easy access to high-speed Internet and constant demand for innovative games are the factors significantly contributing to the growth of this segment in the global mobile content market. The emergence of virtual reality- and augmented reality-based games have revolutionized the mobile gaming industry and have opened new avenues for growth. Furhtermore, the increasing penetration of social media, the ability to share gaming experiences with peers, and the growing demand for games among teenagers and young adults are expected to drive the growth of the global mobile content market during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Mobile Content Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The mobile content market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anchor Mobile Marketing, Apple Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Discord Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Pinterest Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skillz Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Telegram Messenger Inc., Twitter Inc., and Spotify Technology SA.

Vendor Offering

Alphabet Inc: The company offers mobile content on its play store platform for Android devices through its subsidiary Google LLC.

The company offers mobile content on its play store platform for Android devices through its subsidiary Google LLC. Amazon.com Inc: The company offers mobile content such as Fire Tv Apps, and mobile shopping.

The company offers mobile content such as Fire Tv Apps, and mobile shopping. Apple Inc: The company offers mobile content such as App Store , Apple TV, and music.

Mobile Content Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising use of social media on mobile devices is driving the mobile content market growth during the forecast period. There has been an increasing social media usage among consumers due to the growing popularity of several social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. One of the main social media platforms which are significantly driving the growing social media usage in the global mobile content market is Snapchat. Furthermore, the rise in the penetration of smartphones is positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising usage of virtual reality videos is a primary trend in the global mobile content market. There has been an increasing preference for VR videos among companies for advertising and spreading awareness on diverse topics. The main feature of VR is that it enables users to experience a specific environment using software that creates real /images. Furthermore, there has been increasing use of VR techniques for marketing movies and television series besides advertising and gaming. For example, the viewers were able to enter the world of Game of Thrones and ascend the 700-foot wall by utilizing Oculus Rift VR headsets, the Unity game engine, VFX pipelines, wind machines, real elevators, and rumble packs. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Privacy and data security issues are significant challenges impeding the mobile content market growth during the forecast period. Several companies across the world are now able to access personal information and thereby monitor user activity due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and the increasing use of social media and messaging apps. Thus, the growing concern for privacy and data security is negatively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, many enterprises are collecting sensitive data of the users such as names, addresses, and phone numbers from users, either with or without their permission which are then used for targeted advertising. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Mobile Content Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile content market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile content market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market The data center colocation and managed hosting services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 163.36 billion. This data center colocation and managed to host services market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, telecommunication, and others), type (wholesale and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The data warehousing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18,671.94. This data warehousing market report extensively covers market segmentation by Deployment (on-premise, hybrid, and cloud-based), Type (structured, semi-structured data, and unstructured data), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The shift from on-premises to a SaaS model is driving growth in the data warehouse market driver.

Mobile Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 393.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 25.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anchor Mobile Marketing, Apple Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Discord Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Pinterest Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., skillz Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Telegram Messenger Inc., Twitter Inc., and Spotify Technology SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

