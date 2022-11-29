Mobile Core Network Market Declines Once More in 3Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Since Last quarter, Nine New MNOs Launched 5G Standalone Networks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenue growth declined year-over-year (Y/Y) once more in 3Q 2022. That makes two quarters in a row with negative Y/Y growth. Since last quarter, nine new Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have launched 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks, but it was not enough to offset the decline in 4G MCN and IMS Core markets.

"The China region had a positive Y/Y growth rate for the quarter, but it was not enough to offset the decline in the rest of the market, with the global market declining Y/Y," stated Dave Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Even with nine new MNOs launching 5G SA eMBB networks since last quarter, it was not enough to propel the MCN market into positive Y/Y growth. Many of these new 5G SA networks recently launched were not country-wide, limiting the growth. In addition, the fall-off in 4G MCN and IMS Core market was more than anticipated.

"To date, we count 36 5G SA eMBB networks that have been commercially deployed. The nine new 5G SA eMBB networks that MNOs launched since last quarter include Bell (Canada), AT&T and Verizon (USA), stc Bahrain, Telekom (Germany), Optus (Australia), Claro, TIM, and Vivo (Brazil)," continued Bolan.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report:

The top five global MCN vendors for the quarter were Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, Nokia, and Cisco.

The top five global 5G MCN vendors for the quarter were Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia, and Mavenir.

