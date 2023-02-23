Mobile Core Network Market, excluding China, Returns to Growth in 4Q 2022, Growth to Accelerate in 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

5G Standalone Launches Stand at 39 at the End of 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market, excluding China, returned to growth in 4Q 2022. Growth is expected to accelerate in 2023 for the market outside China. Worldwide 5G Standalone (5G SA) enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) network launches stand at 39 at the end of 2022.

"The worldwide market, excluding China, returned to a positive year-over-year (Y/Y) growth rate in 4Q 2022, the first since 3Q 2021," stated Dave Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "For the whole year, 2022, the Y/Y growth rate was negative, but we expect the return to a positive Y/Y growth rate started in 4Q 2022 to continue throughout 2023 for the market outside China.

"In 4Q 2022, three Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) launched 5G SA eMMB networks. They included Reliance Jio, India; China Telecom, Macau; and Globe Telecom, Philippines; bringing the total up to 39 MNOs with 5G SA eMBB networks at the end of 2022. We expect large tier-one MNOs, like Reliance Jio, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to aggressively expand their 5G SA coverage in 2023, driving the market growth. In addition, we expect several more MNOs to launch new 5G SA eMMB networks in 2023, further driving the market growth upward," continued Bolan.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report:

The top MCN vendors for 2022 were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE.

The top 5G MCN vendors for 2022 were Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, and Nokia.

