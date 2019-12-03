Mobile Core Network Market Revenue Increased 14 Percent Year-over-Year, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Mobile Core Network market revenue increased 14 percent year-over-year in the trailing four-quarter period ending in 3Q 2019. Ericsson and Huawei were the top two vendors in that period.

The new Mobile Core Network report from Dell'Oro Group includes Wireless Packet Core, IMS Core, Policy, and Subscriber Management. It provides a comprehensive view of the wireless core market by revenue, volume, vendor, and region.

"Four dominant themes arise from the Mobile Core Network report," according to David Bolan, Senior Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "First, the Mobile Core Network market is growing as already noted. Second, Ericsson and Huawei are the clear market leaders, with Nokia holding a strong third-place rank, with ZTE and Cisco rounding out the top five manufacturers. Third, the Asia Pacific region with its large population centers remains the number one market in revenue despite its lower average selling prices. Fourth, 5G is real and happening," Bolan stated.

"With over 50 service providers offering 5G service with the 5G NSA architecture, we expect 5G SA in 2020 with the 5G Core. There have been many press releases about milestone achievements with 5G SA recently, as tests in the labs and the field verify the performance of the 5G SA architecture with the 5G Core. This demonstrates that the market is on target to launch 5G SA with 5G Core in 2020," Bolan continued.

