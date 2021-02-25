Mobile Core Networks Market for 2020 Hits Historical High According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, revenues for the Mobile Core Network (MCN) market hit historical highs for both the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as for the full year of 2020. Huawei outpaced the industry as the number one ranked vendor for 2020, and the fourth quarter.

"Revenues for the MCN market would have been flat year-over-year, if it was not for the 5G Core deployments, primarily in China," stated David Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Huawei road the 5G Core wave buildout in China cements Huawei as the top-ranked vendor on a worldwide basis. All indications are that 2021 will be another record-breaking year," Bolan added.

Other highlights from the 4Q 2020 Mobile Core Network Report for the full year 2020:

Huawei and ZTE had the highest year-over-year vendor growth rates on the strength of the 5G Core build in China .

. The 4G MCN and IMS Core markets had positive year-over-year growth rates.

The Asia Pacific region had the highest year-over-year regional growth rate.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Mobile Core Network Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, shipments, and average selling prices for Evolved Packet Core, 5G Packet Core, Policy, Subscriber Data Management, and IMS Core including licenses by Non-NFV and NFV, and by geographic regions. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

