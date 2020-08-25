Mobile County Public Schools Joins Hundreds of K-12 Districts Across the Country in Using Frontline School Health Management to Navigate a Safe & Healthy Return to School

Mobile County Public Schools' health services program encompasses everything from first aid and safety, communicable disease control and crisis intervention to health education, special education support and personnel programs. Frontline School Health Management supports these efforts with nurse office management as well as tools that provide increased visibility and early warning signs to help schools and state health officials as they work to manage the spread of COVID-19. With states across the country, including Alabama, finalizing and executing their school reopening plans, ensuring a safe environment is more critical now than ever before.

"Mobile County Public Schools and the surrounding community are clearly dedicated to providing a safe and healthy school environment for their students and staff. They have been proactive and thoughtful in their approach to reopening schools in the midst of the global health crisis," said Frontline CEO, Mark Gruzin. "We are honored to be a part of their committed and comprehensive approach and we look forward to supporting the district as they work to maintain a safe, healthy and consistent learning environment for their students and staff."

Frontline School Health Management has recently been enhanced to include extensive functionality for managing COVID-19 related health data, allowing districts to:

Efficiently and securely collect critical COVID-19 related information on the student and staff populations through a mobile app and browser-based portal

Rapidly send alerts to parents and staff when there are changes to health status for students and staff, closures/openings, and policies

Effectively educate and train students, parents, and staff on safe practices, policies and procedures

Support school-focused contact tracing as well as quarantine/isolation and reentry procedures

Proactively monitor critical data with COVID-19-specific reporting and analytics

Manage physical, mental and behavioral needs in one comprehensive system

Support state needs related to the management and tracking of COVID-19 through school district data aggregation and reporting

Mobile County Public Schools joins hundreds of districts and educational organizations in 44 states across the country that have included Frontline School Health Management in their back to school planning, including six of the nation's 20 largest school districts. With increasing health and safety concerns and regulations affecting reopening plans, districts will use Frontline School Health Management to support their physical, mental and behavioral health management needs, track and report COVID-19 related incidences, and increase overall efficiencies in their school health programs.

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, empowering K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations, student information and special education. Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools, millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; New York, NY; Rockville Centre, NY; Brecksville, OH and Austin, TX.

