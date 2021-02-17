Mobile COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Stations Ready for Deployment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the war against COVID-19 rages on, EZ STAK and Wellness Systems, Inc. today announced the launch of what is believed to be the pandemic's first mobile testing and vaccination station. Designed for rapid and secure deployment, the U.S.-built Charlie Station can also be modified for non-COVID uses and is eligible for FEMA funding.

Charlie Station, a mobile testing and vaccination station EZ STAK and Wellness Systems Inc partnered together to offer a mobile-ready station that allows companies to safely conduct COVID-19 screening and testing, distribute personal protective equipment, and provide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Nobody's really designed anything like Charlie Station," says Wellness Systems CFO Gian Starita. "It's very unique. People are trying to adapt other equipment to fit the role of testing and vaccination, but Charlie Station is actually designed for this."

The compact unit has a steel chassis and can be opened to provide two socially distant testing or vaccination stations. It also comes fully equipped with a stainless steel, medical-grade countertop and robust aluminum cabinetry on the inside and outside that can be easily closed with one hand and securely locked. Plus, there are plugs for laptops, printers, medical equipment, and an optional fridge that are all powered by a 110-volt shore power supply or a 12-volt battery that provides up to 10 hours of electricity.

"It has an amazing LED lighting system on the inside," says EZ STAK VP of Sales Shane Lawrenson. "And it's built for inclement weather. You can lock the whole thing down and leave it out in the heat of California or in the freezing cold and snow of the northeast. It's robust. It's not going to degrade."

While Charlie Station has been designed for testing and vaccination, it can be easily adapted to a wide variety of other functions as well. After a natural disaster, for example, it could be used in the field to deliver critical relief supplies. Or in a city with a large homeless population, it could be deployed to offer mobile medical care.

The other piece of good news is that Charlie Station is eligible for FEMA funding in some jurisdictions. At the end of January, FEMA announced that it was earmarking nearly $1 billion to support the vaccination effort in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Funding to other jurisdictions could follow.

"It's been a real symbiotic process working with EZ STAK on this," says Starita. "Not just because they have such a strong manufacturing capability, but they're a joy to work with and they see the vision here. Charlie Station is going to help a lot of people during and after the pandemic, so we can't wait to get it out there."

Lawrenson agrees. "We want to reach all 50 states with this, and we wouldn't be able to do that without the experience Wellness Systems brings to the table. I'm so proud of how we came together to design, build and now deliver Charlie Station to those who need it."

About EZ STAK

Founded in 1998, EZ STAK provides aluminum interiors and turnkey solutions for vehicles in a wide variety of industries. Whether clients need full electrical installations, interior cabinets, or custom storage solutions, EZ STAK's design team ensures their needs are met down to every inch and dollar.

About Wellness Systems, Inc.

For over 30 years, Ray Claridge has supported film and TV production needs through his many companies, such as Cinema Vehicle Services and Hollywood Parts. In 2020, he tapped medical and production professionals to join him in forming Wellness Systems, Inc. in response to COVID-19.

For a quote on a Charlie Station, click here [ https://ezstak.com/charlie-station-with-wellness-systems-inc ] to fill out a form that will go to Shane Lawrenson and Gian Starita.

For more information on Charlie Station, contact Shane or Gian directly:

Shane Lawrenson

[email protected]

315-816-7590

Gian Starita

[email protected]

617-872-7171

SOURCE EZ STAK LLC