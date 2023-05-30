Mobile crane market is expected to grow by USD 9,737.54 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased infrastructure-based development to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile crane market size is expected to grow by USD 9,737.54 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.44% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. 56% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Due to significant spending by the government and private companies in the construction industry, it is anticipated that the need for mobile cranes in APAC would continue to expand strongly.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Crane Market 2023-2027

Construction and refurbishment of both new and old public infrastructure were receiving large funding. The massive investments in infrastructure development and modernisation are anticipated to increase demand for mobile cranes in APAC. The governments of India, China, the Philippines, and Indonesia are currently making significant investments in the development of their respective countries' infrastructure. As a result of the increasing building activity, a significant increase in mobile crane manufacturing is anticipated. The two main countries driving the APAC construction market were China and India. These factors are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Mobile Crane Market: Increased infrastructure-based development to drive growth

The primary growth engine for all construction operations has been the enormous spending on infrastructure construction projects, particularly in developing countries. Over the forecast period, growth is anticipated to continue in the APAC countries. However, in the majority of emerging nations, the use of high-capacity mobile cranes in building activities is extremely limited or negligible. Nevertheless, it is projected that the market will expand more quickly in these areas than in other regions due to the complexity and size of the projects there. During the projected period, it is anticipated that expenditures in updating ageing infrastructure and the demand for office space in developed economies will increase the market. This is anticipated to increase demand for mobile cranes in these nations. The construction industry is one of the major end-users of mobile cranes. Thus, an increase in infrastructure-based development is expected to fuel the growth of the global mobile crane market during the forecast period.

Mobile Crane Market: Rising use of telematics is a primary trend in the market

The majority of manufacturers are working on telematics systems that offer GPS, information on how their engines are used, access to their electronic engines, and diagnostic problem codes. There are several applications for telematics that can be tailored to the demands of the consumers. For instance, the ability to monitor fuel use and engine idle time across an entire fleet of equipment from several manufacturers dramatically reduces expenses for end-users. Running remote diagnostics for rental companies might offer alternatives for resolving anything before it becomes a problem. The correct equipment and components can then be brought by a technician to the job location.

With the use of telematics, rental companies can keep track of equipment usage, enabling precise billing and open communication between the customer and the rental provider. It enables rental organisations to provide innovative billing options like hourly billing, combining time-on-rent with hours used, or charging for devices that are used in excess of pre-set limits. Additionally, rental organisations can keep track of machine demand according to need, location, and time of year. This enables them to increase utilisation and deliver machines on schedule. They can also keep an eye on the movement of their fleet, update them, and save a tonne of time. Thus, it is anticipated that throughout the forecast period, increased telematics use will fuel the expansion of the worldwide mobile crane market.

Some of the key mobile crane market players:

The mobile crane market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Altec Inc., Bocker Maschinenwerke GmbH, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., Cargotec Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, MEDIACO LEVAGE, SANY Group, SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Tiong Woon Corp. Holding Ltd., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.: The company offers mobile crane such as RHINO 90C mobile crane.

The company offers mobile crane such as RHINO 90C mobile crane. Altec Inc.: The company offers mobile crane such as rear mount boom truck crane.

The company offers mobile crane such as rear mount boom truck crane. Bocker Maschinenwerke GmbH: The company offers Trailer cranes and truck cranes.

Mobile crane market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the mobile crane market by Type (Truck mounted crane, Trailer mounted crane, and Crawler crane), Application (Construction, Industrial, and Utilities), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the truck mounted crane segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for truck-mounted cranes is primarily from developing countries, especially APAC countries, where the construction and infrastructure development activities at rise. As mobile cranes are applicable for loading and unloading goods from containers and trucks, it is witnessing high demand from logistics and transportation sectors as well. Such primary applications of truck mounted crane are expected drive its market share growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Mobile Crane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,737.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Altec Inc., Bocker

Maschinenwerke GmbH, Broderson Manufacturing

Corp., Cargotec Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co.

, Escorts Kubota Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International

Deutschland GmbH, MEDIACO LEVAGE, SANY Group,

SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shanghai

Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex

Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Tiong Woon Corp.

Holding Ltd., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy

Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for

forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

