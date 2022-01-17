Mobile Device Management Market Size to Reach USD 32.45 Billion in 2028, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergen Research has published its latest report titled "Mobile Device Management Market, By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud) By Solution (Device Management, Application Management, Security Management, Others) By End-use (Government & Public Sector, Logistics & Transportation, Retail & e-commerce, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing & Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy & Utility), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to Emergen Research, the global mobile device management market size was USD 4.42 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32.45 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors supporting the revenue growth of the global mobile device management market are increasing use of mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and wearable gadgets; growing trends of BYOD (bring your own device) and CYOD (choose your own device); rising focus of corporate organizations on augmenting the productivity and efficiency of employees; and growing demand for high-speed management of mobile devices. Advancements in information & communication technology (ICT) devices, growing availability of 5G network services – particularly in developed countries in the world – rising concerns about privacy and security of corporate data such as emails, documents, etc., and emergence of technologically advanced mobile device management solutions such as enterprise mobility management (EMM), open mobile alliance (OMA), and unified endpoint management (UEM) are among the other important factors expected to drive the global market revenue growth in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Cloud Segment to Account for Fastest Revenue CAGR:

Based on deployment type, the global mobile device management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of cloud-based mobile device management services by IT administrators for faster control and monitoring of mobile device data, rising adoption of BYOD policies in workplaces to reduce IT infrastructure maintenance costs, and increasing adoption of cloud services including SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) are major factors expected to drive this segment's growth.

Device Management Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Based on solution, the global mobile device management market is segmented into device management, application management, security management, and others. The device management segment held the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing R&D activities for advanced mobile device management solutions, growing penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, and rising concerns regarding the safety and security of IoT-connected devices are some of the key factors boosting revenue growth of this segment.

North America Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Among regional markets, the North America mobile device management market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors contributing to the regional market revenue growth are rising trends of BYOD and CYOD, increasing initiatives to boost the productivity and efficiency of employees, growing use of IoT-connected devices, and rapid deployment of advanced mobile device management solutions. Growing demand for mobile device management solutions in the IT, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, telecommunications, media & entertainment, and logistics & transportation sectors, and presence of major market players in the region, including Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and VMware, Inc., further drive the North America market revenue growth.

Major Companies in the Global Mobile Device Management Market Include:

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

SAP SE

Mobileiron

VMware Inc.

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Matrix42

ManageEngine

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile device management market based on deployment type, solution, end-use, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government & Public Sector

Logistics & Transportation

Retail & e-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing & Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of Middle East & Africa

