Mobile device management market to grow by USD 12,055.81 million from 2022 to 2027|The increasing use of mobile devices in enterprises boosts growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Device Management Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The mobile device management market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile device management market - Segmentation Analysis

This mobile device management market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is vital for mobile devices to keep them secure and monitored and large enterprises increasingly rely on mobile device management solutions to streamline their operations and enhance productivity. Furthermore, due to their unique requirements and budget constraints, SMEs are increasingly adopting mobile device management solutions to enhance productivity, security, and operational efficiency. Hence, such factors boost the large enterprises' segment of the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

Mobile device management market - Market Dynamics

Key Dynamics

The increasing use of mobile devices in enterprises drives the growth of the mobile device management market. Businesses across industries rapidly adopt mobile devices under enterprise mobility and BYOD policies to increase employee productivity.

The growing adoption of enterprise mobility solutions is increasing the demand for mobile device management solutions. This helps to manage BYOD devices efficiently, prevent attacks via BYOD devices, have control over all the endpoints, and share data securely among devices. Hence, such factors boost the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The integration of advanced technology in mobile device management solutions is an emerging trend in the mobile device management market. Mobility management solutions have become essential for companies to manage and secure their mobile devices.

Advanced analytics tools integrated into mobile device management solutions can analyze device usage patterns, app preferences, and performance metrics, allowing enterprises to make data-driven decisions. Hence, such trends fuel the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The availability of open-source mobile device management solutions challenges the growth of the mobile device management market. Organizations or communities of developers develop and offer pen-source mobile device management solutions for free.

But due to the growing emergence of next-generation technologies and new mobile devices, the performance and compatibility issues associated with an inactive mobile device management product also increase. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

Mobile device management market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC will contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the mobile device management market in the region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of enterprise mobility and digital transformation solutions. The growing demand for Bring Your Own Device and Enterprise Mobility Solutions and Services in APAC is reinforced by the increasing uptake of advanced technologies. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions across enterprises propels the demand for mobile device management solutions. Hence, such factors boost the mobile device management market in APAC during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mobile device management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile device management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile device management market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile device management market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile device management market vendors

The Mobile Content Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 393.62 billion. This mobile content market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (gaming, video, music and /image, and software updates and others), ownership (SMEs and large enterprises), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the mobile content market growth is the increasing use of social media on mobile devices.

The Global Mobile Payments Market Size is estimated to grow by USD 75,412.89 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 20.49%. This mobile payments market report extensively covers market segmentation by location (remote payment and proximity payment), type (money transfers, merchandise purchases, bill payments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising number of online transactions is a major mobile payments market driver.

Mobile device management market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,055.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

