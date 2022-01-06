Mobile Device Management Market worth $20.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market research report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market.

Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Device Management Market"

361 – Tables

55 – Figures

327 – Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105562389

The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the Mobile Device Management Market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Services play an important role in managing mobile devices within an enterprise environment. A majority of MDM vendors offer support services to enterprises for driving more business revenue. They offer two major types of services: professional services and managed services. Professional services have been further categorized into three types: consulting services, implementation services, and support services. The services market holds a substantial share of the total Mobile Device Management Market and is expected to grow at a high rate.

Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organization size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size Large enterprises hold a larger market size in the present market, as the segment has already shown major adoption and implementation of mobile device management services. The use of Smartphone's and tablets to access business applications has become a common practice in large enterprises. The growth of the large enterprises segment in the MDM market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile devices among businesses and the importance of mobile applications as an effective medium of connecting organizations, their customers, and their employees.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Benefits include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs. This is due to the associated functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include effectiveness while being used by various users, reduced upfront costs, easy rolling out of new projects, zero hardware investments, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.



Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=105562389

iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Operating system, iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate. iOS is Apple's proprietary OS and is specifically designed to function on Apple devices. The company offers iOS in several devices, such as the iPhone, which is the company's flagship product. iOS contributes a significant share to the overall mobile OS segment. Apple provides several in-built security functions and software updates to offer maximum security for its mobile devices. These devices include boot and runtime protections for maintaining the integrity of devices during the ongoing mobile operations. The iOS security model only allows the installation of applications that have been signed by Apple.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Mobile Device Management Market during the forecast period. with large-scale implementations of mobile device management solutions by enterprises over the last few years. This region has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, including mobile devices, cloud computing, and IoT, within enterprises. The US is the major contributor across North America, as continuous innovation as well as the introduction of new technologies are the key factors driving the growth of the US market.

The key and emerging market players in the Mobile Device Management Market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), Citrix (US), Google (US), Cisco (US), Samsung (South Korea), Micro Focus (UK), ZOHO (India), SolarWinds (US), SAP (Germany), Quest Software (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos (US), SOTI (Canada), Jamf (US), Qualys (US), Snow Software (Sweden), Matrix 42 (Germany), Rippling (US), 42Gears (US), ProMobi (India), Baramundi (Germany), Mitsogo Inc (US), Codeproof technologies (US), AppTec (Switzerland), Addigy (US), Kandji (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global Mobile Device Management Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Enterprise Content Management Market with COVID-19 Impact by Business Function, Component (Solutions (Document Management, Record Management, eDiscovery), Services) Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Component, Solution (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-device-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mobile-device-management.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets