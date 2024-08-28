Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market to Grow by USD 18.5 Billion from 2024-2028, Increased Enterprise Mobile Use Drives Growth, AI's Impact on Market - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global mobile device management (MDM) market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.52 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period. Increasing use of mobile devices in enterprises is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for cloud-based solutions. However, availability of open-source mobile device management solutions poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mobile device management (MDM) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Mobile Device Management (Mdm) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18528.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global mobile device management (MDM) market is witnessing increased demand for cloud-based solutions due to the growing adoption of mobile devices in businesses, the need for enhanced security and data protection, and the flexibility and scalability offered by cloud-based MDM solutions. With the proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace, organizations face challenges in managing and securing these devices and ensuring data protection. Cloud-based MDM solutions provide a centralized platform for managing and securing various mobile devices, regardless of their location or operating system. Moreover, the increasing number of data breaches and cyber threats have made data security and privacy a top priority for businesses. Cloud-based MDM solutions offer advanced security features, such as encryption, remote lock and wipe, and data backup, to protect sensitive information on mobile devices. They also ensure compliance with security policies and protocols, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. Furthermore, cloud-based MDM solutions offer scalability and flexibility, making them an attractive choice for businesses of all sizes. They enable organizations to quickly scale their mobile device management capabilities as their workforce expands or as new devices are added, eliminating the need for dedicated on-premises infrastructure and reducing upfront costs. Additionally, cloud-based MDM solutions can be easily integrated with other business systems, enabling seamless access and management of mobile devices across multiple platforms. In conclusion, the increasing need for effective mobile device management, advanced security features, and scalability and flexibility offered by cloud-based MDM solutions are expected to drive the growth of the global MDM market during the forecast period.

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market in IT and telecommunication is thriving, with an increasing number of businesses adopting MDM solutions to manage their smartphones, Chromebooks, and other mobile devices. International Data Corporation predicts a compound annual growth rate of 12% from 2021 to 2026. MDM providers like Mobile Guardian, Scalefusion, and BlackBerry offer user-friendly interfaces and automation, making it easier for IT administrators to implement policies for sensitive data security. MDM solutions are crucial for remote work environments, ensuring data breaches and reputational damage are minimized. Healthcare and transportation industries, subject to regulatory requirements like HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS, heavily rely on MDM for data security. MDM solutions provide security features such as encryption, password protection, remote wipe, tracking, and management. Cloud-based deployment offers scalability and accessibility, while on-premise deployment ensures control. Implementation times and complexity require IT expertise. MDM solutions protect against data breaches and help maintain productivity.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The global mobile device management (MDM) market growth may be impacted by the availability and adoption of open-source MDM solutions. These free software options, developed by organizations or communities, offer cost savings for businesses with limited IT budgets. Notable open-source MDM solutions include Flyve, One, ManageEngine, and Miradore. While open-source software provides flexibility for customization and easy integration with other platforms, it comes with challenges. Performance and compatibility issues can arise with new technologies and devices. Additionally, open-source solutions often have less documentation compared to commercial products, requiring enterprises to invest in expertise for customization, deployment, maintenance, and integration. These additional resources can incur additional costs, potentially hindering the growth of the global MDM market.

Mobile Device Management (MDM) is essential for businesses to manage and secure their employees' laptops, Android, and iOS devices. With the rise of remote work, ensuring data security is a significant challenge. MDM solutions help prevent data breaches and reputational damage through encryption, password protection, remote wipe, tracking, and management of policies. IT administrators face complexity and require IT expertise to implement and manage MDM systems. User-friendly interfaces and automation are crucial for productivity. Regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS demand robust MDM solutions with audit trails and compliance features. MDM solutions offer cloud-based and on-premise deployment options, ensuring scalability and accessibility. Large enterprises and SMEs benefit from advanced features like UEBA, SO, CMIS, FPS, and ML for enhanced security. Implementation times, security features, and cost are key considerations. MDM solutions must address the challenges of remote work, data breaches, and regulatory compliance to maintain business continuity and protect sensitive information.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This mobile device management (mdm) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Large enterprises

1.2 SMEs Deployment 2.1 On premise

2.2 Cloud based Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Large enterprises- Large enterprises are turning to Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions to manage and secure their growing number of mobile devices. With a large workforce and diverse fleet of devices, centralized control is essential. MDM solutions enable IT departments to manage both employee-owned and corporate-issued devices, ensuring compliance with corporate security policies. They offer features such as remote data wipe, device encryption, and secure containerization, essential for industries with strict regulatory requirements. MDM solutions also streamline app distribution and management, reducing downtime and improving productivity. With cross-platform compatibility, IT departments can manage a diverse range of devices from a single console. These advantages make MDM solutions a valuable investment for large enterprises seeking to enhance security, streamline operations, and maintain compliance.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market is a significant segment of IT in the telecommunication industry, focusing on the management of smartphones, Chromebooks, and other mobile devices in various sectors. MDM solutions enable IT administrators to ensure data security, particularly for sensitive information in industries like healthcare and transportation. With the rise of remote work and the increasing use of cloud services, MDM becomes crucial for managing and securing devices and data. MDM solutions offer security features such as encryption, password protection, remote wipe, tracking, and management. Complexity and regulatory requirements demand user-friendly interfaces and automation to streamline implementation times. International Data Corporation reports that the MDM market will continue to grow, driven by the need for data security and regulatory compliance. MDM solutions help mitigate the risks of data breaches and ensure IT expertise is utilized effectively.

Market Research Overview

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market is a critical segment of IT infrastructure in the telecommunication industry, focusing on managing and securing mobile devices such as smartphones, Chromebooks, and tablets in enterprise environments. MDM solutions enable IT administrators to implement policies, manage applications, and ensure data security for devices used for remote work. With the increasing use of cloud services, MDM solutions have become essential for managing sensitive data and complying with regulatory requirements like HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS. MDM solutions offer security features such as encryption, password protection, remote wipe, tracking, and management of policies. They provide IT expertise and user-friendly interfaces to simplify implementation times and automate complex processes. MDM solutions are not only for large enterprises but also for SMEs, and they support various operating systems including Android, iOS, and Windows. The MDM market is evolving with advancements in technologies like UEBA, SO, CMIS, FPS, ML, and Cloud-based deployment. The market faces challenges such as data breaches, reputational damage, and the need for scalability and accessibility. MDM solutions offer productivity benefits and help organizations mitigate risks associated with the use of mobile devices in the enterprise.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Deployment

On Premise



Cloud Based

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio