Mobile devices, satellites, and digital tools propel $30+Billion roofing sector ahead.

Since 2012, the software company has made it possible for thousands of roofing contractors to leverage the capabilities and convenience of intelligent technology with its tablet-driven app. iRoofing makes it easy to perform project assessments and estimates remotely using satellite, aerial and drone technology. The app mitigates the need for many tasks traditionally performed manually, on-site. The technology reduces inaccuracies and waste, removes the physical risks inherent in conventional pre-construction processes and enhances transactions across the ecosystem including convenience and satisfaction by the consumer.

In addition, iRoofing consolidates all major manufacturers' products and enables contractors to place material orders with their distributor using the mobile app. By purposefully orchestrating the roles of the contractor, manufacturer, distributor, and property owner, iRoofing has gained notoriety as a transformative force within the construction sector.

"We already have many contractors who are using our technology on iPads and Android tablets. From satellite imagery, they can calculate everything right down to how many nails they'll need and it only takes them minutes. Now with our phone app, all the technology is right in their back pocket," said Daniel Meridor, co-CEO of iRoofing LLC. The growth of iRoofing has been rapid. "High-tech tools like ours, geared to specific tasks of construction specialists, are now beginning to emerge. The opportunities to serve people in construction trades are largely untapped," Meridor said. "We're brainstorming on solutions now which are equally well-suited for other construction verticals."

Consumers have ways to benefit from the phone app, too.

The new Android phone app by iRoofing enables property owners free access to the industry's largest digital resource for roofing materials. Using their phones, they can now pick out preferred asphalt shingles, tiles, slate and any other roofing materials available in their area and share those preferences with their contractor who, in turn, can create a virtual roof simulation on an image of the client's home; quickly formulate an accurate estimate, and order the materials from local distributors. This robust in-app capability along with realtime customer management enables contractors to serve 21st-century consumers in ways that exceed their expectations and build confidence and satisfaction around their home improvement projects.

About the Company

iRoofing was formed by architecture scholar and designer, Daniel Meridor and former roofing distributors Shai Cohen and Oded Shemla. The partners share a similar background in technology. By 2012 the group had an established New York-based app development company. It was then that they recognized the construction industry was underserved by software solution developers. They envisioned smart technology supporting new levels of efficiency and sustainability across a spectrum of construction fields. The company began focusing on a tech-driven solution for the $30+ billion roofing sector.

