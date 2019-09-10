Mobile Doorman Adds Nitin Vig To Company's Executive Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Doorman, the industry-leading software provider of custom mobile apps connecting residents and their communities, today introduced Nitin Vig as the company's newest member of its Executive Team.

As the company's first Chief Operating Officer, Vig brings two decades' worth of product, tech and general management experience, including being part of the team that built one of the most iconic products of this generation - and one which started the mobile revolution - the Motorola Razr phone. Most recently, Vig worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised executives at various Fortune 100 companies and fast-growing startups to define their strategy, drive growth and improve margins. Vig will serve as the company's first Chief Operating Officer.

"Nitin's wealth of experience building both teams and technology made him the perfect candidate for driving the continued growth of our product and company," said Mobile Doorman Co-Founder Bob Matteson. "Our partners will quickly recognize his impact on the evolution of our software."

Today's announcement concludes a historic summer for Mobile Doorman, as the company crossed the threshold of managing more than 1,200 custom resident apps in the Google Play and Apple App Stores, representing almost 300,000 units nationwide in 2019. The company also announced a new $6.5M round of expansion capital earlier this summer to bolster its industry-leading custom mobile app software.

"I live by the mantra, 'Go fast alone. Go far together.'" said Vig. "Throughout this process, I've been continually impressed by the game-changing technology that this team has built. I'm energized by where we, together, can take this product in the future."

Mobile Doorman specializes in developing custom, white-label apps for apartment and condominium communities across North America. Our mission is to improve how residents interact with their properties with a convenient, user-friendly tool that helps them live smarter while helping property owners manage better, improve retention, and boost their bottom line through nexgen proptech. For more information, visit www.MobileDoorman.com.

