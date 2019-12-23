Mobile Doorman Appoints Nitin Vig As New Chief Executive Officer; Part of Company's Accelerated Growth Strategy

"I would like to thank the Mobile Doorman team, investors, board, Bob, Larry and Brian for the opportunity to get to know the company's business over the last three months. I am excited about the future of the company and look forward to drive its next phase of growth."

Vig brings two decades' of product and general management experience to the role, including being part of the team that built one of the most iconic products of this generation: the Motorola Razr flip phone. Before joining Mobile Doorman, Vig worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he helped Fortune 100 and Start-up C-suite to create winning strategies, drive growth and improve margins. Nitin holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Masters of Computer Science from the University of Texas, Austin. He also holds multiple patents on mobile design.

"Since starting the company in 2014, I have always envisioned Mobile Doorman as the company that provides the best solutions to our customers and attracts the top talent," said Matteson. "Nitin is a great addition to the Mobile Doorman team. I am excited for him to take over the reins of the company and look forward to working alongside him to achieve our common goals."

"Nitin has demonstrated great passion for our platform and brings a wealth of technology expertise that will help Mobile Doorman create value for the multifamily and apartment industry," added Bellack.

Over the last five years, Mobile Doorman has gained traction as a leading provider of PropTech to top real estate players in the US, managing 1,200+ custom resident apps representing more than a half million residents worldwide. The company announced a new $6.5M round of expansion capital earlier this summer to bolster its industry-leading custom mobile app software.

Press Contact:

Will Clanfield

Director of Marketing

will@mobiledoorman.com

SOURCE Mobile Doorman