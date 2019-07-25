Mobile Doorman Introduces Eric Brammer As New Director of Sales - South

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Doorman , the industry-leading creator of custom resident apps for multifamily communities, today announced that longtime apartment industry-veteran Eric Brammer will join its team as the newest Director of Sales for its southern territory.

Based in Pensacola, Fla., Brammer brings more than 15 years of multifamily experience to the Mobile Doorman team. The company is setting new production benchmarks for its series of custom apartment apps, and just announced a new round of funding to further bolster its proptech solution.

"I am thrilled to join Mobile Doorman. Not only is the company built with great people but, more importantly, it has built incredible technology that is changing the landscape of how apartment communities are interacting with residents," said Brammer. "I'm passionate about the direction of how good, meaningful technology can integrate with the industry and better the lives of residents in our communities."

Brammer's multifamily experience expands to both regional and national levels where he led successful sales teams including managing the Florida region at Apartments.com and overseeing the military housing division for CORT Business Services. As a President's Club Sales Winner, he oversaw other Presidents Club winners and led Top Award winning sales teams. He has been actively involved in several regional apartment associations and is currently serving on the Privatized Military Housing Committee at the National Apartment Association.

"I've been lucky enough to know Eric throughout his years in multifamily," said Larry Bellack, President of Mobile Doorman. "It's been exciting to watch him grow in the industry, but I'm thrilled to finally call him part of the Mobile Doorman family."

Interested in a custom apartment app for your community? Visit www.MobileDoorman.com to learn more today.

About Mobile Doorman:

Mobile Doorman specializes in developing custom, white-label apps for apartment and condominium communities across the U.S. Our mission is to improve how residents interact with their properties with a convenient, user friendly tool that helps them live smarter while helping property owners manage better, improve retention, and boost their bottom line through nexgen technology. For more information, visit www.MobileDoorman.com .

