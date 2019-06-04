Mobile Doorman Launches In-App Lease Renewal Capabilities

Using the in-app Lease Renewal feature, managers can further streamline the resident communication experience with a centralized portal to create, send, track and view responses to lease renewal offers, eliminating the need for waiting on resident email responses to confirm their plans. A fully customizable feature, managers can now notify residents of their upcoming renewal period and extend a lease renewal offer with a complete breakdown of pricing and deadlines. In turn, residents will be able to signify their intentions within the app and receive a digital agreement populated with information gathered during the process.

"We quickly recognized that making the lease renewal process more efficient was a priority for both residents and managers," said Kara Bubb, VP-Product for Mobile Doorman. "We worked closely with our management partners to design and develop a lease renewal workflow that provides value no matter how unique a manager's process is."

Communities can also collect valuable feedback from residents opting to not renew, as app users are presented with a short customizable survey prompting them to share why they are leaving. This added feature will provide properties with real time data on why residents aren't renewing, their planned move out date, and forwarding address at the time that they notify the property.

Mobile Doorman consulted industry experts throughout the new feature development process. Of those management company partners, Mobile Doorman worked closely with Murn Properties to ensure the feature exceeded the needs of both apartment communities and their renters.

"We love this," emphasized Silas Rivera, Assistant Property Manager for Murn Properties. "This feature will not only make the lease renewal process easier for our residents, but further deliver the exceptional customer service Murn is known for."

