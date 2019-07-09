Mobile Doorman Secures $6.5M Round of Expansion Capital to Bolster Its Industry-Leading Custom Mobile App Software

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Doorman , the industry-leading software provider of custom mobile apps connecting residents and their communities, announced today that it has closed on $6.5M of expansion capital to fuel the company's continued growth in 2019. The round is led by Reimagined Ventures (RIVC), an investment arm of the Litowitz Family Office, who also led its Series A round in 2018, as well as contributions from existing investors.

The latest funding round will serve as a launching pad for new product feature developments aimed at unlocking additional revenue streams for property owners and managers, as well as the company's further expansion into the multifamily industry.

"Since its inception, Mobile Doorman has aimed to fill a significant connectivity gap in the resident experience," said Ankeet Kansupada, who focuses on private equity investments for the Litowitz Family Office. "We're targeted on ways we can continue improving upon that connection and, through that, unlocking new revenue streams for our partners using their custom apartment apps."

Founded in 2014, Chicago-based Mobile Doorman specializes in the creation of custom mobile app software for multifamily communities that empowers residents to live smarter and helps properties manage more efficiently, improve retention and boost their bottom line. Today's announcement comes on the heels of the company's historic growth in 2018 .

"At Mobile Doorman, our mission is to improve the ways people interact with their homes and communities through technology," said VP of Product, Kara Bubb.

"Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies to optimize every facet of the resident experience," added VP of Engineering, Zachery Moneypenny.

