Mobile Experts Collaborates with OpenRF to Improve Battery Life in 5G Handsets

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenRF and Mobile Experts are working to establish a data profile that will be a critical step toward achieving high battery life in 5G devices. Mobile Experts is acting as a program manager, coordinating between a dozen competing RF, modem, and other suppliers as a trusted neutral party.

The working group intends to create a histogram of RF power levels used in 5G handsets, under real-world network conditions. The histogram will describe the percentage of time that the handset spends at each level of transmitter power. In this way, the profile will help the industry to better optimize performance for data throughput and battery life.

"During the days of 2G phone development, the CDMA Development Group (CDG) power profile was critical to development of RF components, and in fact the optimized components were one reason that pocket phones became possible," commented Joe Madden, Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts Inc. "For 5G, we aim to create a similar power profile that will allow RF suppliers to provide optimized components for the next 20 years."

Mobile Experts is currently looking for field data from operators and chipset providers to establish baseline transmitter performance for thousands of real-world users. Companies with data that would like to contribute can send Mobile Experts a note at [email protected].

"This project is an important step toward achieving high battery life in 5G devices. Realistic and comprehensive data about power levels in 5G handsets will be critical to develop the type of technology that will keep up with both customer demand and the momentum of rapidly advancing mobile capabilities," commented President of the OpenRF board of directors, Kevin Schoenrock.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.

