Mobile Experts Estimates a $23 Billion Market for URLLC by 2030

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts just released a new report on URLLC, making an early call on the future of the market. Hint: it's looking good.

It's a bit early to be forecasting the URLLC market, as the key standard (3GPP Release 17) will be finalized in June of 2021. That said, industry connections and long-term data allow Mobile Experts to confidently anticipate strong pre-investment in Private 5G networks ahead of the standard's completion.

"Companies like Volkswagen, Toyota, Siemens, and ABB are investing in private 5G networks and expect to control robots using 5G URLLC in their factories despite the fact that standards may force some changes. They'll be deploying radios anyway, so we foresee a strong market picking up around 2023," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

Present investments are a long-term market bet, but as premium tariff opportunities arise, operators will investigate this market in the next five years and solid revenue opportunities will materialize in the long term, according to the new Mobile Experts report.

"Gaming, drones, utilities, manufacturing, and other industrial areas should drive device shipments into the range of 16 million units in 2030, with tens of billions in service revenue for the operators. As the market takes off from zero today, we expect things will be slow at first, but rapidly accelerate as Edge Computing matures and networks become more automated and easier to use."

