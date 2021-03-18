Mobile Experts Launches New Forecasting Framework for Virtual Mobile Networks

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mobile Experts launched a new program to track virtualization in mobile networks, including virtual RAN and virtual core networks. The new program will benchmark multiple operators and industry suppliers to triangulate for accurate scorekeeping in the market for virtualization worldwide.

Unlike counting base stations or component shipments, the Mobile Experts vRAN forecast is not primarily tied to physical parts or shipments. Instead, Mobile Experts will be looking at the capacity deployed in various software configurations. Software licenses and increments of capacity will become the primary metrics for tracking deployment status…and this change requires a new system across the industry to codify counting methods and create useful, quantifiable data.

Reporting of the virtual core network will feature highly granular, bandwidth and session-based data and analysis from Exact Ventures. Exact Ventures has been covering the core network market for over a decade and incorporates both supply- and demand-side data and modeling to it accounting and forecasting of the communications markets.

In the past, Mobile Experts has created industry-leading methods for measuring and forecasting data on physical radio shipments. Now, Mobile Experts is working on a report that will break down exactly what measuring virtual RAN deployment by capacity will look like, and develop a vRAN Rosetta Stone for the benefit of the industry. The initial release of the Virtual Mobile Networks forecast should be released in May 2021.

Mobile Experts analysts are interested in industry opinions about the topic, and have opened up a line of communication for any industry players with thoughts on the most effective method for keeping track of virtualization.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. View recent publications here.

About Exact Ventures:

Exact Ventures is an independent market intelligence firm with the objective of creating unbiased, enduring benchmarks for measuring market shares and understanding and quantifying market transitions and market opportunities within its coverage areas of technical networking, telecommunications, and wireless markets. Recent forecasts include: Policy (PCF and PCRF), EPC and 5G Core, IMS/VoLTE, Session Border Controllers, and Signaling (5G Signaling, Diameter, SS7 and Signaling Firewalls). View recent publications here.

