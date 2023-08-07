Mobile Experts Lays Out the mMIMO Roadmap to 128T and 256T

New report illustrates the RF architecture for 5G-Advanced radios

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts Inc. released a new report this week, with a detailed breakdown radio components used in 5G, 5.5G, and 6G mobile infrastructure.

The new report, Semiconductors for RRH 2023, represents a big step forward for Mobile Experts in tracking processors used in the Radio Unit or Remote Radio Head of a mobile network. In particular, this report provides details on Digital Front Ends (DFE), Beamforming, and Low-PHY (Physical layer) processing in the RU. The processors are laid out according to ASICs, semi-custom ICs, programmable ICs, and Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) components.

All of the new detail on processors comes in addition to the traditional Mobile Experts coverage of Power Amplifiers (PA), Filters, PLLs/Timing devices, and small-signal RF components in the radio. The report includes a five-year forecast that lays out the future trends, pricing, architectural changes, and market shares for each component type.

"Higher order Massive MIMO is coming to the market," commented Dan McNamara, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "We have analyzed the future market for bands from 6 GHz to 15 GHz, and our recent forecasts include 128T and higher massive MIMO options that will be very popular with operators for high capacity deployment. In fact, due to high order mMIMO, the number of transceiver shipments for high-powered infrastructure will move even higher than today's shipments, despite a drop in base station deployment."

Subscribers will receive:

Full access to the 72-page Semiconductors for RRH 2023 report;

report; 53 comprehensive charts and figures;

New analysis of emerging spectrum for 5.5G and 6G;

Detailed technical diagrams, cost data, and architectural analysis; and

Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

