Mobile Experts Lays Out the mMIMO Roadmap to 128T and 256T

News provided by

Mobile Experts Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 08:41 ET

New report illustrates the RF architecture for 5G-Advanced radios

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts Inc. released a new report this week, with a detailed breakdown radio components used in 5G, 5.5G, and 6G mobile infrastructure.

Continue Reading
Mobile Experts Inc. released a new report this week, with a detailed breakdown radio components used in 5G, 5.5G, and 6G mobile infrastructure.
Mobile Experts Inc. released a new report this week, with a detailed breakdown radio components used in 5G, 5.5G, and 6G mobile infrastructure.

The new report, Semiconductors for RRH 2023, represents a big step forward for Mobile Experts in tracking processors used in the Radio Unit or Remote Radio Head of a mobile network. In particular, this report provides details on Digital Front Ends (DFE), Beamforming, and Low-PHY (Physical layer) processing in the RU. The processors are laid out according to ASICs, semi-custom ICs, programmable ICs, and Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) components.

All of the new detail on processors comes in addition to the traditional Mobile Experts coverage of Power Amplifiers (PA), Filters, PLLs/Timing devices, and small-signal RF components in the radio. The report includes a five-year forecast that lays out the future trends, pricing, architectural changes, and market shares for each component type.

"Higher order Massive MIMO is coming to the market," commented Dan McNamara, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "We have analyzed the future market for bands from 6 GHz to 15 GHz, and our recent forecasts include 128T and higher massive MIMO options that will be very popular with operators for high capacity deployment. In fact, due to high order mMIMO, the number of transceiver shipments for high-powered infrastructure will move even higher than today's shipments, despite a drop in base station deployment."

Subscribers will receive:

  • Full access to the 72-page Semiconductors for RRH 2023 report;
  • 53 comprehensive charts and figures;
  • New analysis of emerging spectrum for 5.5G and 6G;
  • Detailed technical diagrams, cost data, and architectural analysis; and
  • Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Recent publications focus on Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations, RAN Revenue and CAPEX, Semiconductors for BBU/DU/CU, 5G Millimeter Wave, and more.

Contact:
Rachel Winningham
[email protected]
+1 (408) 374-0690
www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts Inc.

Also from this source

New Report Highlights Shocking Differences in Edge Computing Deployment

How Direct-to-Satellite Communications Impacts the Smartphone

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.