Mobile Experts Releases a Fresh Forecast for RF Front Ends Including Millimeter Wave

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the market turns to 5G, new C-band and mm-wave RF front end components are starting to ramp up significant production.

As detailed in a new report from Mobile Experts, the millimeter-wave market for RF front end components will grow to more than $1B by 2024, driven by smartphones, hotspots, and fixed customer premises equipment.

"Mobile operators need to begin offloading their sub-6 GHz traffic onto millimeter-wave bands in order to free up capacity for high-speed mobile users," commented Principal Analyst Joe Madden. "This means that we will see a shift in the types of devices that mobile operators will subsidize and promote to their customers."

In the report, Mobile Experts explores how 5G will drive renewed replacement of smartphones and add a few new bands and growth in complexity. Further, the report shows how 4x4 MIMO is driving additional RF content in handsets, and how Carrier Aggregation requires more complex RF filter assemblies. 5G mm-wave will be significant, whether in smartphones or in hotspots/tablets/CPEs. IoT growth is starting, which will become noteworthy in the long term.

"New tech such as Thin-Film SAW (also known as Piezo on Insulator) and RF Artificial Intelligence will hold the most promise of substantial change in the future of the RF market. Future tuning and optimization of the RF front end will also demand very tight co-design between modem and RFFE; this means that independent RF companies should consider partnering with major modem suppliers," said Principal Analyst Joe Madden.

According to the report, the ban on US shipments to Huawei is likely to have a significant impact on Huawei's rise in the smartphone market. A detailed evaluation of the availability of non-USA RF components, ARM cores, software/operating systems, and non-Android applications is included for illustration.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 190-page RF Front Ends Report 2019;

164 detailed charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2024;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on RF Front Ends, Small Cells, Edge Computing, 5G mm-wave, 5G Business Case, Private LTE, Macro Base Stations, ORAN, URLLC,CBRS, DAS, Big Picture IoT, RRH Semiconductors, LPWA, Cellular IoT, Fixed Wireless, CRAN/VRAN, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

+1 (408) 540-7284

216191@email4pr.com

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts

Related Links

http://www.mobile-experts.net

