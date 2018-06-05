CAMPBELL, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamics of the RFFE market are changing rapidly, and the analysts at Mobile Experts have divulged their latest projections about where this market is headed. Their latest report is both thorough and detailed, tracking all of the Radio Frequency components used in 2G/3G/LTE/5G terminals, including integrated modules and mm-wave sub-arrays.

Mobile Experts Releases Detailed RF Front End Forecast

"The net growth of the market works out to about 12% for 2018, but only 6% CAGR over the next five years," commented Principal Analyst Joe Madden. "Growth will result from new frequency bands and 5G, as well as 4x4 MIMO. But we also expect strong price erosion over the next few years, driven by new competition entering the market. We're tracking five major competitors for highly integrated Front End Modules, and at least four other companies that will impact FEM pricing from the low end of the market."

The report covers the RF devices used in smartphones, feature phones, tablets, PCs, hotspots, and Cellular IoT devices. Amplifiers, filters, switches, tuners, and LNAs are included, as well as Front End Modules that combine PA/Filter/switch and other functions. Quadplexers, antenna-plexers, and other special RF components are illustrated in detail.

Mobile Experts illustrates one wild card in the RFFE market: disruptions to the modem market. According to the report, Qualcomm is actively co-developing their modem and RFFE products for high performance when used in combination. Envelope tracking projects have paired modem vendors and RF vendors. These factors will change the dynamics of the market, since modems and RF devices were fairly independent in the past.

"We expect the strongest growth to come in the form of Complete Front End devices that include Power Amplifier, Filter, and Switch functions in highly integrated modules. The CFE (also known as a PAMiD) is simply the best way to pack high numbers of bands into a phone. Diversity modules, tuners, antennaplexers, and hexaplexers will contribute to meaningful growth in the RFFE market. Discrete devices will continue to be an important part of the total market as well. As far as market shares go, we've been able to list the positions of the top 12 suppliers, as well as full details of market share for each component and module type in our latest report," commented Principal Analyst Joe Madden.

Subscribers will receive:

Full access to the 197-page RF Front Ends for Mobile Devices 2018 report;

173 detailed charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2023;

Quarterly market share, pricing and shipment updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports, with details on disruptive technology and M&A activity; and

Access to the analysts behind the reports.

