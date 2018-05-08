Mobile Experts Wades Through the Acronym Swamp to Deliver Your Field Guide to the Enterprise Mobile Infrastructure Market

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts has just released their latest report addressing the Enterprise Mobile Infrastructure market, and their data, highly detailed as usual, outlines the upcoming stall in progress as it transitions from top level markets to 'mid' markets across several industries. The experts waded through a swamp of technical acronyms and details—CBRS, Small Cells, DAS, Booster, plus more— cleaned them up, and presented them in this clear and comprehensive report. Mobile Experts identifies eight different building and business types, and pinpoints the best cellular in-building wireless solution for each one.

"The market is demanding a new solution and reinvented business models to truly open up that 'mid' market," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Vendors are taking a variety of approaches to this stall out—all of those are described in this report. We've analyzed eight of the vertical industries and the capacity and coverage requirements for each based on our estimated average venue size and traffic profile,"

Mobile Experts has analyzed each vertical market and building type to calculate traffic density (Mbps/square foot) in each case. Mobile Experts evaluated the fully installed cost of several different wireless solutions in $/square foot to demonstrate how an enterprise has a bewildering set of options ranging from $0.15 to $3 per square foot.

This report draws the conclusion that if the market dynamic changes to a more scalable model, in which operators or major neutral-host providers take significant active roles in building out 'mid' market venues, then Mobile Experts' projections can move up significantly—and the share mix of Signal Booster, Small Cell, and traditional DAS categories will change.

"We expect to see growth at around 3% CAGR, which is fairly modest based on today's project-by-project deployments. The largest DAS segment in particular could see share loss to the Small Cell and Booster as the market transitions to serving smaller enterprises and venues. It should be noted, however, that DAS players are not sitting still. Lots of innovative technology and business model approaches are being taken" commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

