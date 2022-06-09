Mobile-first Communications Solutions to Empower Diverse Hybrid Workforces

For further information on this analysis, please click here .

"Organizations are expected to adopt mobile-forward strategies whereby future communications investments will be aligned with permanently shifted work styles and a strong appreciation for the benefits of mobility," said Elka Popova, Connected Work Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Among other approaches to workforce mobile enablement, all-inclusive UCaaS seat licenses that provide mobile access to calling and UC features will drive further fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) adoption."

Popova added: "Emerging and evolving native, IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) core-based mobile calling solutions will find strong appeal among users. In many cases, native mobile calling may be deployed alongside collaboration apps that already provide flexible access to meetings, messaging, and calling on a variety of connected devices."

To capitalize on growth opportunities in the expanding mobile communications solutions market, providers can leverage the following growth strategies:

Address users' shifting requirements with tailored bundles that include services and devices that support new use cases. Mobile and desktop apps and mobile UCaaS solutions provide a strong fit for remote workers.

provide a strong fit for remote workers. Integrate communications and collaboration solutions with Microsoft Teams . The Operator Connect Mobile program creates considerable growth opportunities for mobile operators among Teams users.

. The Operator Connect Mobile program creates considerable growth opportunities for mobile operators among Teams users. Leverage existing assets or acquire mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) resources to capitalize on the growing demand for mobile business communications services.

Evaluating Mobile Communications Solutions for the Hybrid Workforce

