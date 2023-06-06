Mobile Food Services Market size to grow by USD 15.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising demand for convenience foods to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile food services market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.84%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand for convenience foods, the advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants, and cost-effective entrepreneurship. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Food Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Belgo Holdings LLC, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cocoa Forte Franchising LLC, Courageous Bakery and Cafe, Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., Ms Cheezious, Phat Cart, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, Waffle Bus, World Famous House of Mac, YUM Brands Inc., and Yumbii

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Mobile Food Services Market - Segmentation

This mobile food services market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (food, and beverages), application (food truck and removable container), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the food segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The rising urbanized population inculcating new habits and trends of developing preferences for international food trends drive the segment growth. Some other factors include evolving lifestyles, changing food preferences, rapid urbanization, and the growing number of nuclear families. For instance, in the US and several European countries, some local and international vendors, such as RBI and YUM! Brands offer donuts, burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas. Hence, such factors will boost the demand for food from mobile food services and hence drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Mobile Food Services Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising demand for convenience foods is notably driving the market growth for mobile food services.

is notably driving the market growth for mobile food services. Owing to on-the-go foods being widely preferred by the working population in many developed and developing countries, the popularity of mobile food service providers is increasing.

Furthermore, the expansion of the urban population is inculcating new habits and increasing the preference for international foods.

Moreover, evolving lifestyles, changing food preferences, rapid urbanization, and the growing number of nuclear families are some factors driving the growth of the global fast-food industry.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The marketing initiative is a mobile food services (MFS) market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period.

Commonly used social media platforms such as Twitter, Youtube, Facebook/ INSTAGRAM Inc., and LinkedIn are used by vendors operating in the global mobile food services market to sell their products and services.

Such communication channels play a key role in the marketing strategy of mobile food service outlets. Vendors use social media platforms to post their upcoming locations and events, have a highly diverse audience pool, create informative and entertaining videos about their food trucks and menu items as well as to have business-to-business conversations, establish and demonstrate expertise, hire, and find appropriate strategic partners and suppliers.

Hence, such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Challenges

The fluctuations in food commodity prices pose a major challenge for the mobile food services (MFS) market during the forecast period.

The fluctuations in the volume and the price of crops affect each stage of the supply chain and vendors increase the prices of mobile food services owing to high manufacturing costs and low profit margins.

Furthermore, any shortage in the supply of raw materials affects market growth. Also, adverse weather conditions and natural calamities negatively affect the production of vegetables and grains and are, therefore, the major factors behind the shortage of raw materials.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of mobile food services during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Mobile Food Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile food services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile food services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile food services market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile food services market vendors

The emergency food market size is expected to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the emergency food market segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth of the organized retail sector is one of the key drivers supporting the emergency food market growth.

The industrial food slicers market size is expected to increase to USD 119.04 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers industrial food slicers market segmentation by application (fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes), meat and poultry, potatoes, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for processed and packaged food products is notably driving the industrial food slicers market growth.

Mobile Food Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Belgo Holdings LLC, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cocoa Forte Franchising LLC, Courageous Bakery and Cafe, Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., Ms Cheezious, Phat Cart, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, Waffle Bus, World Famous House of Mac, YUM Brands Inc., and Yumbii Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

